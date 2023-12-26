Here's what happened on the hardwood in Greater Cincinnati from Dec. 18-23

High school hoops are all about the holidays. A lot of Greater Cincinnati teams are taking part in holiday tournaments this time of year. There were some big ones last week. Many Southwest Ohio teams got in league games last week and are playing sparingly this week, if at all.

Here are some of the stories that took place last week on the nights before Christmas.

Football All-Stars: Introducing the Enquirer's 2023 high school football All-Stars

Cooper girls win Queen of the Commonwealth

The Jaguars didn't let a three-game losing streak get them down. Instead, the two-time defending Ninth Region champions embarked on a six-game winning streak that includes four victories at the Queen of the Commonwealth Holiday Classic in Louisville.

Your Lady Jaguars are Queen of the Commonwealth Tournament Champions! Congratulations to all tournament team members @FreihoferLiz @deere_bella @loganlu33. Special thanks to @LadyChargersBE and coach @ChrisStallings2 for hosting our program this week. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/EIU30kqrah — Cooper Jaguars (@CooperHSGirlsBB) December 23, 2023

Cooper defeated Owensboro Catholic, McCracken County, Bullitt East and Meade County to take home the trophy. It did so with defense, allowing just 42 points per game while outscoring its opponents by an average of 17 points per game. Bella Deere, Liz Freihofer and Logan Palmer were named to the all-tournament team. Deere scored in double-figures in all four contests while Freihofer and Palmer averaged double-figure scoring for the contest.

The Jaguars return home to face Ashland Blazer and Boyd County this week.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Holy Cross and Simon Kenton both went 2-2 over the four days.

Aiken boys win Scott Winter Classic to improve to 6-1

Aiken improved to 6-1 on the season by going 3-0 in the holiday tournament at Scott High School Dec. 20-22. Aiken beat three strong Northern Kentucky programs: Host Scott, Conner and Cooper. Cooper was Ninth Region runner-up last season.

Junior guard Jaiden Arnold, a Princeton transfer and a Division I prospect, led the way. Against Conner, he had a near triple-double with 17 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Against Cooper, he had 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Against Scott, he had six points, seven assists and five steals.

James Burnett Jr., Aiken’s second-leading scorer, had games of 16 and 17 points in the tournament. Against Scott in the final win, Tayvon Smith came off the bench to post 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Aiken will next play in a tournament in Pensacola Beach starting on Wednesday.

GMC is shaping up to be a tight race

Entering 2024, three boys basketball teams are tied for first in the Greater Miami Conference at 4-1: Lakota East, Middletown and Sycamore. Hamilton and Princeton are one game behind at 3-2, and Lakota West is one loss behind at 2-2.

Lakota East had the biggest week of the group, beating three-time defending champs Fairfield by two points and handing Middletown its first loss of the season, 50-37. Junior guard Trey Perry had games of 24 and 26 points in the two wins.

Mason, which had started 0-3 in league play, beat Colerain 71-49 and then upset Princeton 55-51 Friday night, on a night the school honored former head coach Greg Richards, who won 399 games with the Comets.

Perry is the leading scorer in the GMC at 24.7 points per game. Sycamore’s Raleigh Burgess is second in scoring at 17.7 and leads in rebounding (10.0) and blocks (3.8). Hamilton’s Andrea Holden also averages 10 boards a game.

There is one GMC game this week, with Fairfield playing at Lakota West on Thursday. There is a full slate of league games on Friday, Jan. 5.

Milestones and record-breaking performances

Gabby Chadwell, Milford: The freshman scored a career-high 16 points in an overtime win over Kings, then topped it with 22 points in a three-point win over Harrison. Chadwell is currently second on the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game.

Olivia Fischer, Western Brown: Fischer established a new school record as she knocked down eight three-pointers in a win over Withrow on Dec. 21. The previous record was held by Sadie Foster, who made seven on Jan. 24, 2022.

Highlands center Marissa Green (10) has averaged at least 14 points per game since her freshman season.

Marissa Green, Highlands: The Bluebirds center scored her 1,000th career point in a win over Bellevue. She currently leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game and is pulling down 9.1 rebounds per game.

Kassie Ingram, Kings: The senior scored her 1,000th career point as part of a 22-point performance against Milford.

Bryce James, Talawanda: James set a new school record for career three-pointers when he made his 116th triple against East Central on Dec. 21. He is shooting 30.2 percent from beyond the arc this season.

Gia Jones, Beechwood: The eight-grader dropped 30 points on eight three-pointers in a win over Dominion Academy on Dec. 23. Her eight triples are believed to be a new school record.

Bellevue's Zach Mertens is scoring 17.8 points per game this season.

Zach Mertens, Bellevue: Mertens scored his 1,000th career point in a win over Cumberland Gap (Tennessee) on Dec. 22. The junior is one half of an elite scoring duo for the Tigers; he and senior Noah Frommeyer are combining to score 41 points per game.

Jarelle Redden, Woodward: With a 73-56 win over Ponitz on Dec. 23, Redden notched his 100th career coaching victory. The Bulldogs are currently 5-2 this season.

Braylin Terrell, Walton-Verona: The junior made history for the WV girls basketball program as she recorded a triple-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks in a win over Owen County. At 6-foot-2, Terrell is one of the most physically imposing defenders in Northern Kentucky. She has four games this season with at least five blocks.

Valiant victories

Beechwood 56, Cincinnati Country Day 51 (boys): The Tigers beat a previously unbeaten CCD squad behind 17 points from Carson Blackburn and 15 points from Jack Sullivan. While Beechwood couldn't get any outside shots to fall, it did convert 60 percent of its attempts from inside the three-point arc. While Andrew Zimmerman's double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds wasn't enough for the Nighthawks, they certainly look to be on track to have a better season than their 11-12 campaign last year.

McNicholas 61, Covington Catholic 58 (boys): The Rockets moved back above .500 for the season with an exciting defeat of the Colonels. McNicholas made nine three-pointers on the night, but it was Carson Young's lone triple at the final buzzer that sealed the deal. Freshman Grant Waters led the Rockets with 24 points while Andrew Ehlers contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Charlie Clark added 10 points.

Milford 45, Kings 44 (girls): This game showed that the top half of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference standings continues to be unpredictable. Jenna Burke, Kassie Ingram and Elise Marchal dug the Knights out of a six-point halftime deficit, capped off by two free throws from Ingram with two seconds left in regulation. But it was Milford who got the last laugh. Senior Cayden Smith, who finished the game with seven points, made a driving layup at the overtime buzzer to secure the win. Milford is now 9-2 (6-2 ECC) and on a seven-game winning streak.

Milford 78, Western Brown 59 (boys): The Eagles scored their most points in a single game since Feb. 24, 2015; that was an 85-84 loss to Turpin. Four players scored in double-figures against the Broncos: Jay Brossart led the way with 16, Ben Vollman had 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, and Caden Bailey and Matt O'Donnell both contributed 10 points.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Greater Cincinnati high school basketball roundup, Dec. 18-23