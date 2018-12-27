Here's what happened in the Celtics' 127-113 loss to the Rockets

NBC Sports Boston Staff
NBC Sports Boston

Here's what happened in the Celtics' 127-113 loss to the Rockets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FINAL SCORE: Rockets 127, Celtics 113

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

IN BRIEF: The Celtics couldn't keep up with James Harden and the Rockets on Thursday night, losing by a score of 127-113. Kyrie Irving dropped 23 in the loss while Marcus Morris chipped in with 19 before being ejected for his second technical foul.  BOX SCORE.

CELTICS RECORD: 20-14

HIGHLIGHTS:

TATUM DRILLS THE JUMPER

KYRIE TO SMART

BROWN THROWS IT DOWN

KYRIE BEING KYRIE

SMART WITH THE DECEPTION

TATUM TO HORFORD

UP NEXT:
At Grizzlies, Saturday, 8 p.m, NBC Sports Boston
At Spurs, Monday, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

What to Read Next