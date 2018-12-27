Here's what happened in the Celtics' 127-113 loss to the Rockets
Here's what happened in the Celtics' 127-113 loss to the Rockets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com
FINAL SCORE: Rockets 127, Celtics 113
IN BRIEF: The Celtics couldn't keep up with James Harden and the Rockets on Thursday night, losing by a score of 127-113. Kyrie Irving dropped 23 in the loss while Marcus Morris chipped in with 19 before being ejected for his second technical foul. BOX SCORE.
CELTICS RECORD: 20-14
HIGHLIGHTS:
TATUM DRILLS THE JUMPER
Tatum for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/jFd4ue9HYZ
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 28, 2018
KYRIE TO SMART
Irving hits Harden with the spin move + Marcus Smart slams it 🏡(@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/MjncNduLb3
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 28, 2018
BROWN THROWS IT DOWN
Jay🔨en Brown throwing down the hammer (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/Z1WAenadDn
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 28, 2018
KYRIE BEING KYRIE
Kyr🌪️e with the spin before hitting the fadeaway J (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/9VlWx93chN
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 28, 2018
SMART WITH THE DECEPTION
That fake pass from Marcus Smart was smooth though (and it worked!) (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/9G6xLeBL9k
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 28, 2018
TATUM TO HORFORD
So much SPINNING in this game 🤣🌀 Tatum spins and alleys to Horford (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/sH82Agkfpq
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 28, 2018
UP NEXT:
At Grizzlies, Saturday, 8 p.m, NBC Sports Boston
At Spurs, Monday, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston
