Here's what happened in the Celtics' 127-113 loss to the Rockets

FINAL SCORE: Rockets 127, Celtics 113

IN BRIEF: The Celtics couldn't keep up with James Harden and the Rockets on Thursday night, losing by a score of 127-113. Kyrie Irving dropped 23 in the loss while Marcus Morris chipped in with 19 before being ejected for his second technical foul. BOX SCORE.

CELTICS RECORD: 20-14

HIGHLIGHTS:

TATUM DRILLS THE JUMPER

KYRIE TO SMART

BROWN THROWS IT DOWN

KYRIE BEING KYRIE

Kyr🌪️e with the spin before hitting the fadeaway J (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/9VlWx93chN — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 28, 2018

SMART WITH THE DECEPTION

That fake pass from Marcus Smart was smooth though (and it worked!) (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/9G6xLeBL9k — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 28, 2018

TATUM TO HORFORD

So much SPINNING in this game 🤣🌀 Tatum spins and alleys to Horford (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/sH82Agkfpq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 28, 2018

UP NEXT:

At Grizzlies, Saturday, 8 p.m, NBC Sports Boston

At Spurs, Monday, 7 p.m., NBC Sports Boston





