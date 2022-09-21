Here's what happened the 7 previous times the Green Bay Packers squared off with Tom Brady

This story was originally published in October 2020 and updated after the 2020 NFC championship game.

The Green Bay Packers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 NFC championship was the last time they played Tom Brady in the quarterback's 23-year future Hall of Fame career.

The clashes between the Packers and Brady's New England Patriots always were spotlighted games, with the Patriots winning three of the five, although one came with Packers starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers sidelined. Brady has gone 2-0 against Green Bay with Tampa Bay: the Buccaneers defeated the Packers during the 2020 regular season and again three months later in the NFC championship game on their way to winning the Super Bowl.

These are the seven games that have featured Brady against the Packers.

Oct. 13, 2002: Packers 28, Patriots 10

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is unable to shake the grasp of Green Bay Packers Billy Lyon during the fourth quarter of their 2002 game at Gillette Stadium.

One of the potentially forgotten aspects of the Patriots dynasty is that they missed the playoffs one year after winning their first Super Bowl in 2001.

The 2002 team was still fine at 9-7, but it lost out on a playoff spot on a tiebreaker. New England would have won the AFC East had it won one more game; a 3-3 start to the year certainly didn't help. That included a 28-10 loss at Gillette Stadium against the Packers.

Green Bay moved to 5-1 with the win en route to an NFC North title, 12-4 record and ouster at the hands of Michael Vick and the Falcons in the playoffs.

Ahman Green ran for a touchdown and caught another, Brett Favre threw for three touchdowns and the Packers intercepted Brady three times. He has only thrown for three or more interceptions eight times in his career, and this marked the only game in his career in which he threw three picks and lost a fumble.

You might only barely recall the three players to pick off a pass that day: Marques Anderson, Matt Bowen and Bryant Westbrook.

Anderson also finished with a team-high 12 tackles that day, and he made a heads-up play when both teams neglected to chase after a lateral that players figured was an incomplete pass. As Anderson tried to pick it up, Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila realized what was going on and ended up with the ball. One play layer, Favre found Green with 3:08 left in the half for a touchdown. Green ran 31 times for 136 yards and also caught three passes for 21 yards. Bubba Franks and William Henderson also caught touchdowns.

New England committed 12 penalties for 126 yards.

Brady's line: 24 for 44 (55 percent), 183 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT

Favre's line: 17 for 27 (63 percent), 147 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT.

Nov. 19, 2006: Patriots 35, Packers 0

Benjamin Watson hauls in a 8-yard touchdown pass form Tom Brady in the third quarter as Packers' Marquand Manuel tries to break up the pass in 2006.

Brady's best game against the Packers sent Green Bay to 4-6 in Mike McCarthy's inaugural season at the helm. The Packers suffered major injuries alongside the insult, losing two quarterbacks.

Favre landed on his right elbow late in the second quarter and had to leave because of weakness throughout his arm and hand. Rodgers replaced Favre and limped out of the locker room after the game with what appeared to be a serious foot injury.

Favre left on the cart shortly before halftime and came back to a standing ovation in the third quarter, but it was clear he couldn't check back into the game after warming up on the sideline.

Favre was able to keep playing the rest of the year, but Rodgers was done for the season with a broken foot. The next time he saw the field for the Packers was November of 2007 for two games before taking over full time in 2008.

None of that mattered, of course, in this debacle against the Patriots.

The Packers were held to a measly five first downs, with a staggering 120 total yards of offense. Green Bay only had one turnover and three penalties but couldn't even get their hands on the football, with the Patriots holding the ball just shy of twice as long.

Brady's touchdown pass to Daniel Graham on New England's first offensive series wound up being all the points New England would need. A.J. Hawk had 13 tackles and a fumble recovery as a lone highlight.

Favre completed 5 of 15 passes, tying another in which he left with injury for the fewest single-game completions in his career. Rodgers completed 4 of 12 passes. The Packers finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs, one year before reaching the NFC Championship game.

Brady's line: 20 for 31 (65 percent), 244 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT

Favre's line: 5 for 15 (33 percent), 73 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT (left with injury)

Dec. 19, 2010: Patriots 31, Packers 27

Green Bay Packers quarterback Matt Flynn fumbles the ball away on the final play of the game while New England Patriots defender Tully Banta-Cain eyes it during the 2010 game at Gillette Stadium

A memorable entrant during the late stages of the Super Bowl season, with Rodgers sidelined by a concussion in a game at Gillette Stadium.

With Matt Flynn playing in Rodgers' stead, the Packers very nearly pulled off an upset, stopped on fourth-and-1 on the New England 15-yard line as time expired.

In his first NFL start, Flynn threw an interception on the first possession of the second half that Kyle Arrington returned for a pick-six. Flynn was also sacked and fumbled on the final play of the game after wasting seconds getting to the line. But he acquitted himself well otherwise, and he certainly fared just as well as Brady.

The Packers would have been in much better shape if a squib kick gone awry hadn't allowed 313-pound lineman Dan Connolly to return the ball 71 yards to the Packers' 4-yard line with 2 minutes left in the first half. Brady found Aaron Hernandez for a touchdown thereafter, and coupled with Arrington's pick-six on the first possession of the second half, it was the swing New England needed.

Flynn threw touchdowns to James Jones (66 yards), Greg Jennings and John Kuhn. The Packers outgained the Patriots, 369-249, held the ball for more than 40 minutes and converted 58 percent on third down. Green Bay also opened the game with a successful onside kick recovery, leading into a Mason Crosby field goal.

Even with the loss, the Packers knew they could still make the playoffs, but they had to beat their final two foes (Giants and Bears), which, of course, they did.

The Packers sacked Brady three times but did not force a turnover.

It was after this game that coach Mike McCarthy delivered one of his most famous lines.

"I don't care what you guys think," he said, after being reminded no one expected the Packers to win. "We came here to win. We're nobody's underdog."

Brady's line: 15 for 24 (63 percent), 163 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Flynn's line: 24 for 37 (65 percent), 251 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

Nov. 30, 2014: Packers 26, Patriots 21

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson scores a touchdown on a 45-yard reception during the 2014 game at Lambeau Field.

In the first true clash between Brady and Rodgers, the hyped battle at Lambeau Field between a 9-2 Patriots team and 8-3 Packers team is probably the most electric installment in the Brady-era series.

Rodgers was locked in, throwing for 368 yards and two scores, with rookie Davante Adams enjoying a breakout game (6 catches, 121 yards) for his first career 100-yard performance and first game of double-digit targets.

Adams later had another 100-yard day in a win over Dallas by the same score in the playoffs, the "Dez caught it" game. The following game was in Seattle, and you remember how that story goes.

Jordy Nelson's 45-yard touchdown catch was a tipping point against New England, giving the Packers a 23-14 lead late in the third quarter, although the Patriots came back quickly to score and make it 23-21. The Packers milked 5 minutes off the clock and added a field goal, then caught a break when Stephen Gostowski's 47-yard answer was no good. The Packers drained the rest of the clock.

The Packers were in the process of winning seven of their final eight games to finish 12-4 that year but couldn't wrestle away home-field advantage from Seattle, who then got the best of Green Bay in a memorable NFC title game. As in the 2010 battle, it was the losing team that wound up winning the Super Bowl; this time, the roles were reversed. The Patriots finished 12-4 and won the title when Russell Wilson passed on the 1-yard line.

Brady's line: 22 for 35 (63 percent), 245 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Rodgers' line: 24 for 38 (63 percent), 368 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Nov. 4, 2018: Patriots 31, Packers 17

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass during a 2018 game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots showed up at the wrong time during Green Bay's 2018 tailspin, part of a stretch of five losses in six games that spelled doom for Green Bay and McCarthy, who was fired on the final loss of that skid against Arizona. The Packers finished 6-9-1.

The tide turned on the first play of the fourth quarter, when Aaron Jones fumbled as the Packers were knocking on the red-zone door. The Patriots gashed the Packers on the ensuing drive, including a 37-yard catch and run by James White on a reverse pass by Julian Edelman. White also punched in the go-ahead touchdown that broke a 17-17 tie.

The Packers went three-and-out, and Brady uncorked a 55-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gordon on the third snap of the next series, essentially burying the Packers.

New England smoked the Packers for 433 yards to win at Gillette Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots emptied their bag of tricks, too; a flea-flicker with Edelman gained 33 yards in the first half, and in the fourth, Edelman was the one throwing the ball.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling cleared 100 yards receiving for the second time in three weeks.

Brady's line: 22 for 35 (63 percent), 294 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Rodgers' line: 24 for 43 (56 percent), 259 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Oct. 18, 2020: Buccaneers 38, Packers 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski spikes the ball after scoring against the Green Bay Packers during their October 2020 game in Tampa, Fla.

Aaron Rodgers made uncharacteristic mistakes that turned a promising start into a lopsided blowout loss, by far Green Bay's worst loss of the season.

The Packers took a 10-0 lead, but Jamal Dean jumped a short pass and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter. Three plays later, Rodgers was intercepted by Mike Edwards, who returned the ball to the 2-yard line and set up a go-ahead score. The Bucs wound up scoring 28 points in the second quarter, then added a field goal on the first series of the second half to make it a blowout.

It was only the third pick-six against Rodgers in his career and the first time he'd thrown interceptions on consecutive series since his last game of the 2017 season (when he was returning from a broken collarbone).

The game served as a cold reality check for the Packers, who came into the contest at 4-0. Tampa's linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David combined for five tackles for loss and 2 1/2 of the five sacks levied against Rodgers. By quarterback rating, it was Rodgers' second-worst complete game of his career, behind a 2014 loss to Buffalo (his second-worst mark was technically against Detroit in 2010, a game he left early with injury).

Ronald Jones, who's been working his way back from injury in the postseason, ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Brady's line: 17 for 27 (63 percent), 166 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Rodgers' line: 16 for 35 (46 percent), 160 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT

Jan. 25, 2021: Buccaneers 31, Packers 26

Packers were the top seed and playing at Lambeau Field for the right to get back to the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers were the wild-card team that had won its previous two playoff games on the road.

While Tom Brady wasn't perfect, throwing three second-half interceptions, he and the Buccaneers made the crucial plays and capitalized on the Packers' mistakes to become NFC champions, defeating Green Bay, 31-26. Two weeks later, Brady won his seventh ring as he led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl championship.

Brady and the Bucs struck first against the Packers marching down the field on nine plays in 66 yards that ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans.

The back-breaking play for the Packers came late in the first half. After Aaron Rodgers threw an interception with 28 seconds left and the Packers trailing 14-10, Brady found Scotty Miller who got past Kevin King on the left side for a 39-yard touchdown with 1 second remaining.

A Packers fumble to start the second half then set up a quick Tampa Bay touchdown. Just like that, the Packers trailed, 28-10. The Packers' defense forced three Brady interceptions afterward and the Packers trailed by just eight late in the game after a second-half comeback.

The Packers drove inside the Tampa Bay 10-yard line but failed to come up with a touchdown and then kicked a field goal down eight with 2:05 on the clock — a much-discussed decision by Matt LaFleur afterward. A pass interference by King on third down on the Bucs' possession ended the game.

Brady's line: 20 for 36 (55%), 280 yards, 3 TD, 3 INT

Rodgers' line: 33 for 48 (69%), 346 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT

JR Radcliffe can be reached at (262) 361-9141 or jradcliffe@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JRRadcliffe.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tom Brady vs. Green Bay Packers during his NFL Hall of Fame career