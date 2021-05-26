Here's how Guy Fieri's enormous new TV contract would stack up in the NFL

How Guy Fieri's giant new TV contract would stack up in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

At this point, they should just call the show Diner$, Drive-In$ and Dive$$$.

A few days ago, Food Network icon Guy Fieri signed a contract extension with the channel, and the terms of the deal look like something that Adam Schefter would tweet in the heat of NFL free agency: Three years, $80 million.

Speaking of Schefter and pro football, how does Fieri's righteous new agreement stack up to some of the league's most notable players?

Quite well, unsurprisingly.

If Fieri's workplace was the gridiron and not the kitchen, here's where he'd rank on a list of the NFL's highest-paid athletes:

Patrick Mahomes — Average annual value of his contract = $45 million Dak Prescott — AAV of his contract = $40 million Deshaun Watson — AAV of his contract = $39 million Russell Wilson — AAV of his contract = $35 million Jared Goff — AAV of his contract = $33.5 million Aaron Rodgers — AAV of his contract = $33.5 million Kirk Cousins — AAV of his contract = $33 million Carson Wentz — AAV of his contract = $32 million Matt Ryan — AAV of his contract = $30 million Ryan Tannehill — AAV of his contract = $29.5 million Jimmy Garoppolo — AAV of his contract = $27.5 million DeAndre Hopkins — AAV of his contract = $27.25 million Matt Stafford — AAV of his contract = $27 million Joey Bosa — AAV of his contract = $27 million Guy Fieri — AAV of his contract = $26.6667 million

By making a little more than $26 million with Food Network, Fieri checks in at No. 15 and outranks stars like Cleveland's Myles Garrett, Las Vegas' Derek Carr, Chicago's Khalil Mack and San Fran's Trent Williams.

The Washington Football Team player who comes closest to matching Guy, meanwhile, is Landon Collins, whose contract with the Burgundy and Gold carries an AAV of $14 million.

So, what's the lesson here? Well, if you want to become rich, enter a career that's either centered around touchdowns or Flavortown. It's that simple.