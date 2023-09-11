Here's what Greg Schiano is saying as Rutgers football looks to move to 3-0 vs. Virginia Tech

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football has won its first two games of the season fairly easily, pulling off convincing wins over Northwestern and Temple.

Now the Scarlet Knights will face their toughest test yet in the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday at SHI Stadium (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

The Hokies are 1-1 after beating Old Dominion, 36-17, and then losing to Purdue on Saturday, 24-17.

The offense took some big hits injury-wise in the loss to the Boilermakers with wide receivers Ali Jennings and Jaylin Lane, the Hokies’ top receivers, both suffering injuries. Virginia Tech has also struggled to run the ball, recording just 11 rushing yards on 22 carries against Purdue.

Still, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano believes Virginia Tech will pose a challenge – particularly on defense.

Here’s what Schiano had to say about the Hokies and more during a news conference Monday inside the Hale Center:

About Virginia Tech...

"Yeah, they are a good football team," Schiano said. "Defensively their front is stout. They have some linebackers that can really run. The secondary, the safeties punish you and the corners can run and cover. It's a good defensive football team."

And Schiano sees a similarity to his own team with how the Hokies rotate along the defensive line.

"I see they roll eight guys, so they are going to be fresh up front, too," Schiano said. "So we are really going to have be on point with our offensive line, because not only are they rolling but they roll their good players. Stout inside, really athletic outside. Probably the best edge players we have placed so far − not probably, they are the best edge players we've faced all year."

Offensive line’s status

Tyler Needham, who started the first two games at right tackle, left Saturday’s win over Temple with an injury. Schiano after the game said there was concern for Needham’s status but didn’t have details at that point. On Monday he said leave Needham’s status to the Big Ten availability report that comes out two hours before kickoff.

But Schiano said Needham had a "rough, rough deal on Saturday.

The coaching staff was still determining who would step in to fill Needham's spot. Kamar Missouri replaced him against Temple and Schiano said "he did some good things and did some things we can't do."

Overall, Schiano has seen improvement with the OL. But more is needed.

"We have made improvement, that's for sure," Schiano said. "Are we anywhere close to where we need to be? No. Improvement is a relative term. We just have to keep getting better every week, that's the key. Keep getting better. Doesn't matter who is out there, we have to be better. We have protected well. Given up one sack and part of that is the quarterback getting rid of it and knowing where he's going with it and the other part is the protection."

More from the defensive line

Overall, the unit has played well. Its depth, a big topic during training camp, has been crucial to help players avoid fatigue late into games.

But Schiano believes there’s still more the defensive line could be doing.

"I think we played good," Schiano said. "I think we can play much better. Probably not what you thought I'd say. But I think we can play at a much higher level on a defensive front because I think we have enough depth for guys to be fresh and when you have guys that you have enough people to go out there and play and be fresh, then I expect, you know, darn near perfect execution. Fatigue is one of the things that can affect your execution. Obviously your opponent is the other."

Naseim Brantley’s status

Rutgers is still awaiting word from the NCAA regarding the eligibility status of wide receiver Naseim Brantley, a Western Illinois product and Howell native.

Schiano hasn’t said much about the issue, but his frustration about the process has been evident.

On Monday he said the issue was still in “NCAA purgatory.”

The NCAA is not known as an organization that moves with much speed or efficiency.

