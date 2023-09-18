Here's what Greg Schiano is saying as Rutgers football preps for test vs. No. 2 Michigan

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers football is off to an undefeated start to the season, but the Scarlet Knights are about to face their toughest test yet.

Greg Schiano’s team will head to Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend to take on the No. 2 Wolverines on Saturday at The Big House (noon, Big Ten Network).

“Probably could be easily ranked No. 1, they are that good,” Schiano said Monday during a news conference inside the Hale Center. “There's absolutely no weaknesses in this team.”

The Scarlet Knights haven’t beaten Michigan since 2014 – ending that skid this weekend won’t be easy.

The Wolverines have been up and down offensively, but their defense has been dominant. Rutgers’ offense, which has shown improvement, has a major challenge ahead of it.

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with defensive lineman Keshon Griffin (96) before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Schiano addressed the Wolverines and other topics on Monday:

Michigan strong on both sides of the ball

The Wolverines haven’t really hit full stride offensively yet, though that says more about their potential than the results so far because they’re loaded with talent. That includes a pair of formidable running backs in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards who will present a stiff test for Rutgers’ run defense, which has been stout so far, ranked 11th in the country allowing 69.7 yards on the ground per game.

Schiano was also complimentary of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“When you look at what they have, their offensive line, two-time reigning Joe Moore Offensive Line of the Year, an experienced quarterback who can both run and throw accurately, deep,” Schiano said. “He's a future first rounder at quarterback. They have two running backs that are as good as anybody's in the country. A slew of receivers, tight ends.”

Defensively, Michigan has allowed just 5.3 points per game, which ranks No. 1 in the country. Rutgers is No. 7 at 10 points allowed per game.

“Their defensive line is maybe the best in the country,” Schiano said. “Big, physical, deep. Linebackers run and hit. Secondary covers well.”

Honors for running back Kyle Monangai

Monangai has been a force for Rutgers’ offense so far, and on Monday was named Big Ten offensive player of the week after running for 143 yards on 16 carries in the Scarlet Knights’ win over Virginia Tech. That followed up a 165-yard performance against Temple.

“He certainly deserves it,” Schiano said. “He's had so far a great start to the season, and really represents I think what our football team is about. Works extremely hard. Lives in the moment, chops the moment and it's paying off for him. Excited for him and for our team.”

RUTGERS REVIEW 5 plays that overwhelmed Virginia Tech

State of the offensive line

Rutgers was without Tyler Needham, who had started the first two games at right tackle, against Virginia Tech after he suffered an injury against Temple.

Kamar Missouri got the start in his place and rotated with Taj White. Schiano thought they both played well.

“I don't think you can say that we really noticed that that was a huge drop-off,” Schiano said. “Sometimes as I've told you guys before, it's not always a one-for-one fill-in. I thought they did a great job together. They kind of split their reps almost down the middle, so I thought it was very good.”

Schiano also said he thought Bryan Felter has improved and did a “nice job” rotating with left guard Curtis Dunlap.

“If five guys gave us the best chance to win we would only play five,” Schiano said. “But right now if we feel this the best mix and gives us a chance to win, and so, yeah, encouraged by all those guys and hopefully they continue to get better and better.”

Running back room continues to show promise

Coming into the season, running back looked like it would be a position of strength for Rutgers, and that’s turned out to be true through the first three games – and that’s with Sam Brown still working his way back into game shape and Aaron Young not playing yet as he works his way back from injury.

Rutgers is rushing for 210.7 yards per game, best in the Big Ten.

Monangai has played extremely well and true freshman Ja’shon Benjamin has also stepped up.

“Sam Brown is coming back from his surgery, and I think he's getting closer and closer to being in game shape,” Schiano said. “Ja'shon Benjamin has already showed us he's a Big Ten running back. He's done things at a level freshmen rarely do, most important, take care of the football. He's really, really stout with that. Aaron Young is working his way back from an injury, so when he's ready to go, I think he'll give us some flexibility here in some situations. And then Al-Shadee Salaam has also worked his way back from injury, and I think he's ready to go and gives us real position flexibility.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football: What Greg Schiano is saying ahead of Michigan