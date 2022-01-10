Here's all the Giants opponents for 2022 NFL season

Daniel Jones solo throw vs Bucs, white Color Rush jersey

The Giants and their fans are looking to put their 2021-22 season behind them immediately after the Week 18 loss to the Washington Football Team.

But once again, it will likely be tough sledding for this Giants squad based on their opponents for the 2022-23 campaign. They are officially locked in as the Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning they'll face the Giants next year.

Looking first at the division, it's obvious that the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington (insert new name here) will be playing New York once at home and on the road. We all know the NFC East is extremely unpredictable each year, so those matchups will always be crucial ones.

Looking ahead at other games in MetLife Stadium, the Ravens will be one of them. The Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers are also on the docket.

The road is where it gets a little tougher. The Giants will have to face off against the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Time and dates will be set over the offseason, so we'll see exactly how hard some stretches might be compared to others.

But the Giants will hope that they can right the ship and get this rebuild back on track to face off against each of these teams next season.