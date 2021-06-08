Giants' finalized preseason schedule for 2021 NFL season

Giants huddle including Daniel Jones and Andrew Thomas

The Giants announced their finalized preseason schedules on Tuesday, including the times and dates for their matchups with the Jets, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

Here's what the preseason schedule looks like:

Game 1: vs. New York Jets -- Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: at Cleveland Browns -- Sunday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.

Game 3: vs. New England Patriots -- Sunday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.

The Giants begin the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m., when they'll host the Denver Broncos.