Here's what the Giants drafting Kadarius Toney means for Daniel Jones

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries ball Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller

The Giants have said over and over again that they are very committed to Daniel Jones and believe that he’s the right quarterback to lead them into the future.

And they sure are committed to making sure that they’re right.

Nothing, it seems, was going to stop the Giants from adding weapons to Jones’ arsenal – not even the disappointment of seeing both of the dynamic receivers they wanted off the board by the time they were on the clock for the 11th pick. That caused the Giants to bail, trading down with the Bears, and seemingly lining themselves up to take the edge rusher they so desperately needed.



But they still took a receiver anyway, landing Florida receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick.

And that clearly was their focus heading into this draft, even after signing receiver Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract last month and adding speedy receiver John Ross, too. Apparently, for the Giants, enough isn’t enough. And after too many years of seeing an offense with too few weapons, they’ve decided that overkill is the way to go.

That’s good, really, because anyone who watched the Giants last year knows they didn’t have nearly enough to make their offense work. Yes, Jones was awful at times and then injured later in the season. But especially once Saquon Barkley was lost for the season, the quarterback just didn’t have a good surrounding cast.

Now, look at what he presumably will have: A healthy Barkley, hopefully. Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton at receiver, with a burst of speed from Ross if he’s healthy and can rediscover his form. They have two legitimate receiving tight ends in Kyle Rudolph and Evan Engram. And now they’ve added the 6-foot, 199-pound Toney, whom Gettleman described as a “big kid who can fly (and has) really good hands, great run-after-the-catch skills.”

He’s “a play-maker” according to Giants scouting director Chris Petit. And considering he played the slot and the outside, ran out of the backfield, and returned punts and kicks at Florida, he can accurately be described as a weapon, too.

Story continues

No, he’s not Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner whom the Giants were eying at No. 11, right up until the Philadelphia Eagles swapped picks with the Cowboys and moved from 12 to 10 to take Smith and break the Giants’ hearts. But most scouts considered Toney to be at the top of the next tier of receivers, right after Smith, Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase.



Don’t focus on the quality, though – especially since the Giants also got three draft picks, including Chicago’s first-rounder next year, to drop down and take Toney. As Gettleman said, after his first ever trade down in a draft, “it was too good an opportunity. It added too much value” – especially the future first in what is expected to be a very deep, 2022 draft.

Toney, though, is the immediate prize – and to the Giants he’s more valuable than a guard or a right tackle or another pass rusher. Those they could find later. But they wanted to make sure they did a little more to help their quarterback first.

So now, at least, they will find out for sure if they made the right call when they drafted Jones three years ago. They’ve never wavered, even as so many others did. They’ve believed in him all along.

But they know that this is the year Jones has to prove it. There are decisions to be made, such as whether to pick up his fifth-year option next May, whether to engage him in contract extension talks, or whether to consider moving on. They needed to know. They needed to be sure. And the only way to do that was to make sure there would be no excuses.

Jones now has the weapons to really prove his value, to turn the Giants’ offense into something special.

And the Giants now have more than enough pieces in place to find out for sure if their belief in Jones is right or wrong.