Here's our game-by-game spread prediction for the NY Giants in the 2023 season

While most didn't expect much from the New York Giants in 2022, Big Blue shocked the football world when they jumped out to a hot 6-1 start and made the playoffs for the first time in six years. The team even won its first playoff game since their Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots a decade ago.

Not only were the Giants good, but they were covering machines.

Including the regular and postseason, New York was an incredible 14-5 against the spread (ATS). That's good for a 73.7 percent cover rate and being the best ATS team in the NFL.

So how will the Giants follow it up in 2023? Here's my game-by-game prediction on what the spread and outcome will be for all 17 matchups.

More: Aaron Rodgers, Jets' first team offense highlight the latest episode of ‘Hard Knocks’

Week 1: Giants (+3.5) vs. Cowboys (-3.5)

With kickoff weekend nearly a week away, it's already known that the Giants are currently more than a field goal underdog versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Both matchups between the Giants and Cowboys were one score games last season with Dallas coming out on top in each contest.

I'd wager on the G-Men while you can still get them at 3.5 points cause there is a chance this number moves to +3 or even +2.5 come Sept. 10.

ATS record: 1-0

Week 2: Giants (-6) at Cardinals (+6)

After being home underdogs for their season opener, I expect the G-Men to be massive road favorites versus the appear-to-be tanking Cardinals.

Arizona is already a touchdown underdog on the road in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

Regardless of New York's outcome versus the Cowboys, I expect them to dominate this Cardinals team in the desert.

ATS record: 2-0

Week 3: Giants (+5.5) at 49ers (-5.5)

What should be an "easy" win in Week 2 is followed by potentially the hardest game of the season.

New York stays out on the West Coast and plays one of the best teams in the NFL in the San Francisco 49ers.

Even if they beat up on Arizona, the Giants will almost certainly be close to a touchdown underdog on a Thursday night in the Bay Area.

On a short week and in a hostile environment, this is where I see Big Blue's first loss and failure to cover the spread in the regular season.

ATS record: 2-1

Week 4: Giants (-2.5) vs. Seahawks (+2.5)

New York returns home well rested as they play its third straight NFC West opponent in the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

These two teams met in Seattle last season with the Seahawks coming out on top 27-13.

In the Geno Smith revenge game, I believe this spread is less than a field goal between two playoff teams from a season ago.

ATS record: 3-1

Week 5: Giants (+2.5) at Dolphins (-2.5)

The zig zag of being underdogs and favorites continues with New York heading to South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

This spread could change massively depending on the health of Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Another huge factor could be the weather. The heat and humidity notably takes a toll on visiting teams around this time of year in Miami. The Buffalo Bills, who won 13 games in 2022, played arguably their worst game of the season this time last year in South Beach.

New York will be at least a 2.5-point underdog if not higher come Columbus Day weekend.

ATS record: 3-2

Week 6: Giants (+5.5) at Bills (-5.5)

Speaking of the Bills, this will be a reunion for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who were with the organization before heading to the Meadowlands in 2022.

Weather shouldn't be an issue for this matchup but it's never out of the question with the crazy conditions that have affected Bills' games for decades.

The Giants will no doubt be underdogs for the second straight week as I believe the line falls around this number for this primetime matchup.

ATS record: 4-2

Week 7: Giants (-3.5) vs. Commanders (+3.5)

New York returns to MetLife Stadium for their first contest against the Washington Commanders. These two NFC East opponents notably tied in the Meadowlands 20-20 last season.

Big Blue should be a comfortable field goal or more favorite against Washington.

ATS record: 5-2

Week 8: Giants (+1) vs. Jets (-1)

The "MetLife Bowl" is easily the hardest game to handicap. Are the Giants better or worse than this point last season? Do the Jets, led by QB Aaron Rodgers, have a .500 or better record after a daunting start to the season?

These are questions we don't know the answer to yet but the line could be close to a pick 'em game with the Jets as an ever so slight favorite.

ATS record: 6-2

Week 9: Giants (-1.5) at Raiders (+1.5)

After being a slight home underdog, New York is a small road favorite at the midway point of the regular season in Sin City versus the Raiders.

I'm more so on the side of thinking that the Raiders will be closer to playing for the first overall pick rather than contending for a Super Bowl, making the Giants a road favorite for only the second time this season.

ATS record: 7-2

Week 10: Giants (+5.5) at Cowboys (-5.5)

New York and Dallas meet for the second and final time in the regular season.

I believe these two teams are once again battling for the second spot in the division but the Cowboys are close to a touchdown favorite at home versus the G-Men.

ATS record: 7-3

Week 11: Giants (-1.5) at Commanders (+1.5)

The daunting three-game road trip for the Giants wraps up with their second matchup against Washington.

This stretch will almost certainly make or break Big Blue if they're contending for a playoff spot or ultimately on the outside looking in.

While New York might have the better roster, it's a tall task to keep that same momentum and energy for any team on a three-game road trip.

The G-Men could certainly be underdogs in this spot but I think they'll be a one or two point favorite in this spot.

ATS record: 7-4

Week 12: Giants (-5.5) vs. Patriots (+5.5)

The Giants return home for the first time in nearly a month to take on the Patriots.

This could very well be a bounce back spot for New York after a long road trip or a letdown spot heading into the bye week.

I'm more on the former side as they're a near touchdown favorite versus New England.

ATS record: 7-5

Week 13: Bye Week

Week 14: Giants (-2) vs. Packers (+2)

Coming off a week of rest the Giants take on the Packers on Monday Night Football.

After a down season in 2022, I'm expecting Green Bay to bounce back and contend with the Vikings for the NFC North division title.

New York will again be a small, less than field goal favorite for its last primetime contest of the regular season.

ATS record: 8-5

Week 15: Giants (+3.5) at Saints (-3.5)

The G-Men leave the tri-state area for the final time when they head down to the Big Easy in mid-December.

Just like the Packers, New Orleans should be in contention for at least a wild card spot given the state of the NFC South division.

While I don't expect this to be the 101-point shootout that we saw in the Superdome in 2015, don't be shocked if this matchup is a high scoring affair with two teams battling for a postseason berth.

ATS record: 8-6

Week 16: Giants (+6.5) at Eagles (-6.5)

Nothing says Happy Holidays like a Christmas Day battle between the Eagles and Giants.

Lincoln Financial Field has been Big Blue's kryptonite the past decade as they've lost nine straight meetings in the City of Brotherly Love.

I don't expect New York's struggles in Philly to change this year as the Eagles should be a near touchdown favorite.

ATS record: 8-7

Week 17: Giants (-6.5) vs. Rams (+6.5)

The Giants welcome the Rams to MetLife Stadium on New Year's Eve.

Similar to the Cardinals, I believe Los Angeles will be closer to vying for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft then competing for a postseason berth with a young, unproven roster and the health of veteran QB Matthew Stafford most likely the biggest question mark this late in the season.

Anticipate this being the heaviest the G-Men are favored at home in 2023.

ATS record: 9-7

Week 18: Giants (+3.5) vs. Eagles (-3.5)

The regular season finale all comes down to this: if the Eagles are as successful as they were last season, are they playing their starters?

Last year, these hated rivals met in Week 18 and it was the Giants who were resting QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley and other starters as they already had the sixth seed locked up in the NFC. The Eagles played all their starters and hung on for a 22-16 victory, clinching the top seed and earning a bye week and home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

I'm banking on Philly resting their key guys this time around as the G-Men cover the spread in the regular season finale.

ATS record: 10-7

Anaylsis: The Giants take a slight step back in covering games but are still one of the best teams in the NFL against the spread.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Giants spread predictions for each of game of the 2023 season