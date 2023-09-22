Here's how the Franklin Cougars improved to 4-1 in win against Socorro

Injuries have hindered the Franklin football team all season long but the Cougars keep finding ways to be competitive.

On Thursday night at the SISD Student Activities Complex, the Cougars never trailed in defeating Socorro, 52-24, to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in District 1-6A. The Cougars rebounded from a 16-10 loss to Americas last week. Socorro slips to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in district.

Franklin scored all seven touchdowns, including four from sophomore Atreyu De La Riva, on the ground and also got a 38-yard field goal from Juan Pablo Soto.

Cougars efficient in first half

The Cougars who have been minus star running back Jordan Morales for the past three games, got a pair of touchdown runs from quarterback and Division I recruit Shay Smith and two touchdowns from De La Riva. Smith scored from one yard out and on a 38-yard run and De La Riva scored from 17 and 42 yards to give the Cougars a 28-12 lead at halftime.

Franklin has turned more to the running game as its minus star receivers Elias Rangel and Patrick Powers due to injury.

Socorro finds improvement

The Bulldogs, who scored 21 points against Montwood in its district opener last week, scored twice in the first half. Diego Aguirre ran back a kickoff for a score to end the first half and also caught a 20-yard touchdown from quarterback Antonio Montes. Montes threw another second half touchdown and running back Adrian Acosta II scored on a short run in the second half for the Bulldogs.

What the winning coach said

"Our sophomore running back did a great job," Cougars coach Daren Walker said. "We just have to keep fighting. We've lost lots of guys to injury but our kids have stepped up and they will battle."

What the winning players said

"The offensive line did a great job and Shay Smith was great at quarterback," De La Riva said. "I just had to step up and do my part as did our whole team. We believe in one another. We're fighting hard every game."

Up next

Franklin is at home against Montwood and Socorro takes on Eastlake next week.

