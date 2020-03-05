Here's new footage of Trent Williams working out where he looks as explosive as ever

Footage of Trent Williams working out was posted to social media Thursday, just as news broke that the Redskins are letting the lineman and his agent talk to other teams and seek a trade. If you think that's a coincidence, keep that thought to yourself, because it's not.

In the video, Williams is shown, among other things, squatting a purported 700 pounds, bench-pressing an apparent 405 pounds and jumping onto an absurdly high box.

Overall, he looks as explosive as ever. See for yourself:

Washington OT Trent Williams has been given permission to seek a trade through his agent Vincent Taylor, as @diannaESPN has reported. Here is video of Williams working out this week. pic.twitter.com/FwAeT5ELMO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2020

The main health issue for the 31-year-old, of course, is his head, which is where his cancer scare occurred. The above clips don't necessarily solve whatever questions remain in regards to that, but the rest of Williams sure seems to operating smoothly.

Williams has many calling cards on the field, but his athleticism has always been his most remarkable trait. He's a large human - a very, very large human - who moves like a small human while still maintaining an insane amount of strength.

Unfortunately, those qualities will no longer be on display in Washington if this trade ultimately happens. The Redskins enjoyed them for 120 games, but some other organization will likely be putting them to use in 2020 and beyond.

