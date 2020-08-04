Here's the first official photo of Cam Newton in a Patriots jersey

The New England Patriots shared 2020 player headshots on Monday, which means we finally got to see what Cam Newton looks like in Pats colors.

Here's how the ex-Carolina Panthers quarterback looks in his new Patriots jersey.

Cam Newton's first official photo in his Patriots jersey. pic.twitter.com/tn5SVJIl1M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2020

After nine years of watching Newton in Carolina, that sight will take some getting used to.

Newton has been active on social media with hype videos as well as photos and videos of workouts with his new Pats teammates. He'll get to participate in his first official Patriots practice on Aug. 12.

To check out all of the Patriots' headshots, you can visit Patriots.com here.

