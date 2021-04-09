Here's your first look at Patriots' official 2021 NFL Draft hats

Here's your first look at Pats' official 2021 NFL Draft hat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the coolest parts of every NFL Draft is the new hats the players get once they hear their name called by commissioner Roger Goodell, and this year's hats have officially been unveiled.

Here's a look at the 2021 NFL Draft hat -- made by New Era -- for the New England Patriots:

Here's the Patriots official draft hat and gear, which you can buy at the team's online store pic.twitter.com/Y2KlCHUp7v — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 9, 2021

Who will be the first player to put on one of these Patriots hats?

The Patriots currently are slotted to pick at No. 15 in the first round, but there's been plenty of speculation and debate over whether they should trade up for one of the top five quarterbacks in this class.

This year's draft is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.