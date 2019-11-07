The next chapter of Josh Gordon's career is underway.

The veteran wide receiver was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks last week after he was released by the New England Patriots. Gordon spent a little more than a season with the Patriots and played well, but staying healthy enough to be on the field wasn't always easy.

Gordon took the field with the Seahawks for the first time Thursday at practice. Here's a look at Gordon in Seattle colors:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gordon tallied 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games for the Patriots this season.

His ability to serve as a deep threat and make tough contested catches in traffic should be a huge help to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is the betting favorite for NFL MVP with 22 touchdowns and only one interception entering Week 10.

Gordon could make his Seattle debut Monday night when the Seahawks battle the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in a matchup featuring the two-best teams in the NFC.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Here's the first look at ex-Patriots WR Josh Gordon in Seahawks jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston