Here's your first look at ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward in a Hornets jersey

Here's your first look at ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward in Hornets jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward left the Boston Celtics to join the Charlotte Hornets via sign-and-trade, and he got paid handsomely.

The veteran forward signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets, who haven't been afraid to overpay for talent during Michael Jordan's tenure as owner.

Hayward is a solid fit basketball-wise for the Hornets as a primary scorer and ballhandler. He also brings valuable experience to a mostly young and inexperienced Charlotte roster.

What does Hayward look like in Hornets colors? Check out the photos below:

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

It might be a little weird for Celtics supporters and basketball fans in general to see Hayward in Charlotte teal and purple this season. That said, Hayward signed an offer sheet with the Hornets in 2014, so this offseason wasn't the first time he had interest in playing for Charlotte.

It's still unknown when Hayward will play the Celtics for the first time since leaving Boston. The league announced the schedule for the first half of the upcoming 2020-21 season last week and there were no Hornets-Celtics matchups on it. We'll have to wait until the second half schedule is unveiled.