Here's first look at Celtics' special in-season tournament court in action

The Boston Celtics' unique court design for the brand new NBA in-season tournament was revealed earlier this week, and on Saturday, we finally got a chance to see the court in action.

The crew at TD Garden put the new floor down, and it looks fantastic.

Check out the entire court in the video below:

A look at the new court for the NBA In-Season Tournament 👀



The Celtics play their first tournament game next Friday vs. Brooklyn #DifferentHere pic.twitter.com/T6H9hK1x3R — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 3, 2023

The in-season tournament officially began Friday night, but the Celtics won't start their group play schedule until Friday. They will use this special court against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 10 and versus the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 28.

vs. Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

At Toronto Raptors, Friday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

At Orlando Magic, Friday, Nov. 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET

vs. Chicago Bulls, Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Every in-season tournament game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston.