Here's your first look at Bruins' captain and alternate captains for 2020-21 season

Here's your first look at Bruins' captain, alternate captains for 2020-21 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins' leadership group will look a little different during the 2020-21 NHL season.

Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara, who had been Boston's captain for the last 14 years, departed in free agency to join the Washington Capitals late last month. Another leader on and off the ice for the Bruins, defenseman Torey Krug, left Boston early in free agency to sign a long-term contract with the St. Louis Blues.

Chara's departure opened the door for Bruins center Patrice Bergeron to be elevated from alternate captain to captain. The B's officially announced Bergeron as the 20th captain in franchise history on Thursday morning.

Later in the day, they tweeted photos of Bergeron wearing the "C" on his Black and Gold jersey, along with alternate captains David Krejci and Brad Marchand wearing the "A".

Here's your first look at Boston's captains for the upcoming season:

The Bruins absolutely made the right choices with Bergeron, Marchand and Krejci. All three have 10 or more years of experience playing for the B's, and each of them were part of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team.

The B's are scheduled to begin the 2020-21 regular season Jan. 14 on the road versus the New Jersey Devils.