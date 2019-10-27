New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones saved a touchdown and forced a turnover after showing incredible speed to chase down Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb in the first quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium.

Chubb fumbled on the Browns' second drive but appeared to recover quickly when he burst through a few holes and sped toward the New England end zone during Cleveland's third drive. Chubb ran almost 50 yards before Jones caught up to him and knocked the ball away. Patriots safety Devin McCourty recovered the fumble.

Here's a look at Jones' remarkable play:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jon Jones is fast.

Jon Jones is strong.

Jon Jones DOES NOT QUIT.@Jonathan_Jones2 | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/U22HhTYXQY



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 27, 2019

And another replay:

You might be asking how fast Jones had to run to reach Chubb. Next Gen Stats did the math for us, and tweeted that Jones reached 20.25 mph to catch up to Chubb, whose top speed on the run was 18.92 mph.

Jones' hustle was a great example of how not quitting on a play can often lead to positive results.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Here's how fast Patriots' Jonathan Jones ran to catch Nick Chubb, force fumble originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston