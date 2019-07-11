Here's how far Mike Vrabel would go to win a Super Bowl

Mike Vrabel is a three-time Super Bowl champion, but apparently he'd do some drastic (and painful) things to win another.

The Titans head coach and former Patriots linebacker made a bold statement on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast with Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and former Tennessee linebacker Will Compton. Lewan asked Vrabel if he'd ever "cut his d--- off" for a Super Bowl, and his answer was both hilarious and disturbing.

"Been married 20 years. Yeah, probably," he said. "She'd be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?"

It's admirable of Vrabel to still have the same drive after winning Super Bowls with New England in 2001, 2003 and 2004. Of course, winning as a head coach is a completely different kind of accomplishment, but we don't want to know what the 43-year-old would have done to win his first overall championship.

