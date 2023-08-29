Here's what to expect from UC Bearcats' defense this season

As much as the University of Cincinnati football offense is unknown, the defense comes with a reputation based on a number of returning Bearcats plus the aggressive style of new defensive coordinator Bryan Brown.

At their first Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Texas, three of the four Bearcats chosen to attend were defensive players. Seniors Jowon Briggs and Deshawn Pace made the trip along with redshirt sophomore Dontay Corleone.

Jowon Briggs, left, and Dontay Corleone prepare to represent UC at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium

Corleone was the highest-graded defensive player last season according to Pro Football Focus. He recently was named an Associated Press Preseason First Team All-American and he's seemingly on every preseason list that's been released this summer.

Briggs was First Team American Athletic Conference last season after 60 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Deshawn Pace had 62 tackles at linebacker last year, down from 94 the previous year mainly because his brother Ivan Pace Jr. (Minnesota Vikings) was chasing everyone down. Now at the "star"(hybrid linebacker/defensive back), he's expected to be as relentless as his brother was in his only UC season.

"We're ready to play somebody else," Satterfield said of preseason practice. "We're tired of hitting each other. We want to see a different color across from us."

UC defensive coordinator Bryan Brown (left) huddles with head coach Scott Satterfield on the Nippert Stadium sidelines.

Why many are bullish on Bearcats' defense

With the returning experience plus Brown's credentials at Louisville, it appears to be a fortunate match. Brown's Louisville defense last season led the nation in sacks (50) and in fourth down percentage (.190). They were third among NCAA schools in takeaways with 30, eighth in tackles for loss with 97, 11th in scoring defense at 19.2 and 14th in interceptions with 15. Overall, they were No. 24 in total defense.

"There's some dudes," Brown said about UC's defensive line. "They'll be one of the best in the Big 12, maybe in the country. That allows those linebackers to fit where they need to fit We've got to connect from the front as well as the back end."

Defensive linemen

"The Godfather" Corleone is 6-2, 318 pounds and is on the watch lists for the Outland Trophy plus the Bronko Nagurski and Walter Camp awards. He's been elected a team captain along with senior teammate Briggs. Between them, they had 95 tackles 10 tackles for loss and six sacks last season. Briggs is also a human wall at 6-2, 297 pounds. Redshirt senior Eric Phillips at 6-3, 260 had 38 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks and redshirt senior Malik Vann returns for a sixth season after getting injured after two games last year. Vann is 6-3, 268 and has 90 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and nine sacks over his career.

Among others to watch are Michigan State transfer and redshirt senior Jalen Hunt at 6-4, 315 pounds and redshirt junior Justin Wodtly at 6-3, 275 pounds who had 31 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2022.

Linebackers

Deshawn Pace is included in this group though he's a hybrid, as is Utah State transfer Daniel Grzesiak a 6-1, 250-pound redshirt senior who had 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks for the Aggies last season as an edge rusher.

"He's no doubt a leader," Brown said of Grzesiak. "He's a guy that's going to help those guys no matter what. Even if they're trying to take his reps."

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Deshawn Pace takes down Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Dee Wiggins during one of the team's spring scrimmages.

Bringing noteworthy experience from Louisville is 6-foot, 230-pound Dorian Jones who's had 90 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks throughout his college career. Dion Hunter comes from New Mexico at 6-2, 235 as a redshirt junior and had 115 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss in 25 games for the Lobos.

The son of former UC offensive lineman Nate Dingle is redshirt sophomore Jack Dingle who has impressed with his speed at 6-4 and 238 pounds. Of similar size is Jah-Mal Williams, another redshirt sophomore who could get noticed this fall.

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryon Threats tackles Indiana Hoosiers running back Josh Henderson near the goal line last season.

Defensive backs

Though there could be some rotation in positions, redshirt junior Sammy Anderson Jr. returns at corner and has had a solid summer. On the other side could be Florida transfer Jordan Young, a former four-star recruit who had 10 tackles, a pass breakup and a blocked kick for the Gators last season. He is also a redshirt sophomore.

At safety, Bryon Threats, a junior, had 50 tackles, four tackles for loss and a pair of picks in 2022 and redshirt senior Taj Ward is a veteran of 50 games who had 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

Others to watch in the secondary are Arizona State transfer D.J. Taylor, a redshirt junior and also a threat returning kicks, redshirt freshman Oliver Bridges with a 6-2, 205 frame similar to that of teammate Antwan Peek Jr. Freshman Rayquan Adkins could be in the mix, as well as 6-2, 200-pound redshirt sophomore Isiah Cox. Also playing the hybrid "star" position is redshirt freshman Ken Willis.

Punter

Like Corleone, UC junior 6-7 punter Mason Fletcher was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. From Australia's Pro Kick Academy, he averaged 46.2 yards per boot last season and had 14 kicks of 50 yards or more including one for 85 against SMU. He was AAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2022 and an AP Third Team All-American. Again this season he's on the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats football defensive preview for first Big 12 season