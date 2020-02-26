Here's when to expect MLB's ruling in Red Sox sign-stealing investigation

It looks like the Boston Red Sox will have to wait even longer to hear the results of MLB's ongoing investigation into the 2018 team's alleged sign-stealing.

Commissioner Rob Manfred stated back on Feb. 16 he expected the investigation to conclude by the end of this week. On Tuesday, though, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported an announcement likely won't be made until early March.

A Red Sox ruling from MLB now expected early next month instead of late this week/month. No big reason seen for slightly later timetable. Time likely needed to inform any affected parties ahead of announcement. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 25, 2020

Of course, that means a ruling will come only a couple of days later than anticipated, but there's no doubt Sox fans are growing frustrated with the constant delays.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said Tuesday the league has concluded its interviews for the investigation.

"As of right now, we understand that the interviews that they were going to have and did have as well as the information they were gathering from beyond the player interviews has all happened," Clark said, per The Boston Globe. "Now we're just waiting for the decision itself."

Multiple Red Sox players claim the 2018 team did nothing wrong and that there shouldn't be a punishment coming their way. If MLB does hand down punishments, the expectation is that they won't be severe.

