Here's the exact scenario the Bears would need to make the playoffs
The Bears' heart-breaking loss to the Cleveland Browns butchered the odds of their playoff hopes for the 2023 NFL postseason.
The Bears dug their own grave, but they're not fully in the dirt, yet. There's a precise scenario that puts them in the postseason this year. Here's what needs to happen each week for that to happen.
Week 16:
Rams defeat Saints
Colts defeat Falcons
Titans defeat Seahawks
Lions defeat Vikings
Packers defeat Panthers
Eagles defeat Giants
Bears defeat Cardinals
Week 17
Lions defeat Cowboys
Giants defeat Rams
Buccaneers defeat Saints
Steelers defeat Seahawks
Vikings defeat Packers
Bears defeat Falcons
Week 18
Lions defeat Vikings
Falcons defeat Saints
49ers defeat Rams
Bears defeat Packers
Phew, that's a lot.
The New York Times places the Bears' odds at making the playoffs --- after losing to the Browns --- at a 5% chance. Before that, they had an 8% chance, according to NYT. If they had won, their odds would've boosted to 15% to make the playoffs.
Now, their odds are diminished after losing to the Browns. But, as shown above, they're not out yet. They have an objectively easier schedule to close the season. But they'll need help from others, too.
Here's who they face over the final three games.
vs. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)
vs. Atlanta Falcons (6-8)
at Green Bay Packers (6-8)
