Here's how ex-Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel's debut went with Cubs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Craig Kimbrel is finally back in the bigs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The former Red Sox closer made his long-awaited season debut with the Cubs on Thursday vs. the Braves. While there definitely were signs of rust for the 31-year-old, who hasn't pitched in a MLB game since Boston's 2018 World Series run, he was able to tally the 334th save of his career.

First appearance, first save for Kimbrel at Wrigley!



(via @Cubs) pic.twitter.com/Dxm0omqTxt



— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 27, 2019

The first batter Kimbrel faced in the ninth inning was Brian McCann, and he got the Braves catcher to strike out looking.

This is a lot to take in pic.twitter.com/jAqI76DBQR — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) June 27, 2019

Kimbrel followed the backwards K by getting Johan Camargo to ground out to second base. Two outs.

After the smooth start, Kimbrel got himself into some trouble as Ronald Acuña smoked a ground-rule double and Dansby Swanson drew a walk.

Thanks to an Anthony Rizzo web gem, though, the new Cubs closer escaped the jam.

Story continues

cubs win! Kimbrel's first save as a Cub! pic.twitter.com/pQ7zXjDvOz — Brett (@Cubbieblue97) June 27, 2019

It was a shaky debut, but a successful one and certainly better than what the Red Sox have been dealing with at the back end of their bullpen lately. Boston suffered its league-leading 16th blown save of the season in Wednesday's loss to the White Sox.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.