Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's Section 1 football championships

After dealing with unprecedented heat and rain across Section 1, we've finally reached championship weekend. There will be five games contested at Arlington High School on Friday and Saturday with hardware on the line.

Will there be any upsets?

Carmel, Somers and Pleasantville each have an opportunity to three-peat, but only the Tuskers are favored.

Here's a look at what to expect:

Class AA: Carmel vs. Arlington

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Arlington's Cartier Joshua carries the ball ahead of Carmel's defense during Thursday's game on September 14, 2013.

From the first day of practice, Arlington was the clear favorite. The Admirals have met all expectations to date.

This is an experienced group that enjoyed all 48 minutes of a 55-18 win over Carmel on Sept. 14. The back-to-back Section 1 champions were unsettled going into that game. Longtime coach Todd Cayea stepped away due to health issues that week and two defensive headliners - Matt Risely and Damien Santiago - were sideline due to injury.

Arlington has a premiere offense led by senior quarterback Michael Rescigno, who ranks among the most improved players in the section.

Keep an eye on the line of scrimmage. The Admirals have a size advantage - nobody matches up with 300-pound Wisconsin recruit Colin Cubberly - but Carmel isn't shy up front. Arlington has picked off 15 passes and recovered six fumbles, so the Rams need to be careful with the ball.

Admirals scouting report

Record: 10-0

Points for: 435 (43.5)

Total offense: 4,100 yards (410)

Points against: 113 (11.3)

Winning streak: 10

Playoff run: Arlington sent Ossining home 52-14 in the quarterfinals and held off John Jay-East Fishkill 42-21 in the semifinals.

By the numbers: Michael Rescigno (58-105 for 1,382 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs, 44C for 729 yards, 10TDs); Nick DeGuisto (21C for 323 yards, 5 TDs); Luke Lavello (11R for 324 yards, 3 TDs); Robbie Jordan (10R for 314 yards, 4 TDs); Joe McGann (36 tackles, 8 TFL); Jason Finn (37 tackles, 4.5 TFL); Xavier Realmuto (35 tackles, 3TFL).

Coachspeak: "Our focus all year has really been on us," Arlington coach Mike Morano said. "We made a point of not focusing on who we're playing. The goal was to use every rep to get better. Michael (Rescigno) improved significantly between junior and senior year and the biggest reason is he changed his body over the winter. He committed to weight room and is physically so impressive, plus he's a three-year starter so his brain functioning so much faster than last year."

Rams scouting report

Record: 9-1

Points for: 231 (25.7)

Total offense: 2,971 yards (330.1)

Points against: 120 (13.3)

Winning streak: 7

Playoff run: Carmel beat New Rochelle 21-6 in the quarterfinals and dispatched Suffern 35-6 in the semifinals.

By the numbers: Christian Nunez (66-104 for 771 yards, 6 TDs and 2 INTs; 62C for 315 yards, 6TDs); Tristain Werlau (155C for 1,089 yards, 8TDs); Leo Venables (64C for 527 yards, 8 TDs); Ryan Aabel (30R for 372 yards, 2 TDs); Damien Santiago (20R for 250 yards, 4 TDs); Jared Navidad (30 for 30 PATs, 4-5 FGs); Matt Risley (75 solos, 6 sacks); Liam Forster (28 solos, 7 sacks).

Coachspeak: "That’s a tremendous advantage for us," Rams head coach Tom Donahoe said of the championship game experience some of his players come in with. "They have the confidence they can compete at that level and it helps bring along the younger guys that haven’t been here yet."

Class A: Harrison vs. Somers

Friday, 6 p.m.

Somers quarterback Mac Sullivan (3) looks for some running room in the Yorktown defense during football action at Yorktown High School Oct. 20, 2023. Somers won the game 21-7.

Somers has enjoyed life on top of the Class A pile for three seasons now and is expected to win a third straight title, but this Tuskers team experienced a lot of turnover after winning a state championship last fall.

And while the newcomers in the starting lineup have certainly gained valuable experience, standouts like Mac Sullivan and Mason Kelly have not played a leading role on this stage.

Of course, nerves are only a factor if Harrison comes in with a devil-may-care game plan and keeps it close. Three interceptions slowed the Huskies in a 21-0 loss to Somers on Sept. 29. Harrison loves being underestimated and defends with passion, but an upset is only possible if the Huskies log more time on offense than defense.

Tuskers scouting report

Record: 9-1

Points for: 323 (32.3)

Total offense: 3,974 yards (397.4)

Points against: 102 (10.2)

Winning streak: 9

Playoff run: Somers brushed off Pelham 38-0 in the quarterfinals and rolled through Eastchester 35-14 in the quarterfinals.

By the numbers: Mac Sullivan (101-155 for 1,537 yards, 19 TDs, 12 INTs; 68C for 359 yards, 8 TDs); Mason Kelly (149C for 894 yards, 15 TDs); Dean Palazzolo (46R for 892 yards, 10 TDs; 9KR for 293 yards); Ryan Cole (38 tackles, 15 TFL, 8 sacks); Nick Newman (55 tackles, 9 TFL); Nick Conti (56 tackles).

Coachspeak: "We're very familiar with each other, this is the fourth time we've played in three years and Jay (Ciraco) and I have a history going back to when Jay was a player and I was a player. We've known each other a long time and our staffs are pretty close," Somers coach Anthony DeMatteo said. "We're definitely clicking a little better. We're not playing perfect football right now. We're still growing into what we want to be. The seniors who were role players last year are now coming into their own. Honestly, that was part of reason we scheduled Ramapo in Week 0. It was the type of atmosphere they needed to be in if we're going to go where we want to go. Just because we've had success past few years doesn't mean we're entitled to it and the kids are handling that part of it really well."

Huskies scouting report

Record: 8-2

Points for: 215 (21.5)

Total offense: Stats unavailable.

Points against: 106 (10.6)

Winning streak: 5

Playoff run: Harrison shut down Mahopac 18-0 in the quarterfinals and survived Yorktown 24-21 in the semifinals.

By the numbers: Stats unavailable.

Coachspeak: "We’ve seen each other the last three years, so we’re definitely familiar with what each other does and we have a a lot of respect for each other during the season," Harrison coach Jay Ciraco said. "They don’t make silly mistakes. Their defense is strong, and they play to a high standard that is expected in Somers. It’s something Anthony has done well to maintain. We have to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands. I have to do a better job pushing the right buttons and calling the right plays. We had three interceptions in the last game against them, forcing the ball into situations where we didn’t need to force it. I like where our offense is. Our defense is playing great. Being the underdog doesn’t bother me one bit. Our team kind of feeds off that. I don’t think anyone in their right mind is going to pick Harrison, but we have 28 guys in the locker room who are going to work as they can to win this."

Class B: Rye vs. Pleasantville

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Pleasantville defeated Rye 21-12 in football action at Parkway Field in Pleasantville Sept. 22, 2023.

This is the game we've all been waiting for. Pleasantville was eyeing a third consecutive sectional title along with a third consecutive trip to the Dome when an enrollment shift dropped Rye into Class B. The Panthers were instantly underdogs.

Daniel Picart and company added some drama with a 21-12 win over the Garnets on Sept. 22. Rye was down a couple of impact players for that game and is now relatively healthy and confident.

Pleasantville can be very patient, so the Garnets need to avoid the mental and physical mistakes that prolong drives. The Panthers increase their odds if they find a way to limit A.J. Miller's time in the pocket. Despite having to work in new receivers, he's been a game-changer.

It's going to be loud as both of these communities love championship football.

Garnets scouting report

Record: 8-2

Points for: 322 (32.2)

Total offense: 3,694 yards (369.4)

Points against: 121 (12.1)

Winning streak: 6

Playoff run: Rye got past Nyack 33-18 in the quarterfinals then added momentum while taking out Ardsley 41-13 in the semifinals.

By the numbers: A.J. Miller (103-146 for 1,563 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs; 28C, 153 yards, 4 TDs); Chris Iuliano (117C, 689 yards, 14 TDs); Ty Ramachandran (55C, 417 yards, 5 TDs); Jack Acciavatti (31R, 393 yards, 2 TDs); Jake Kessner (21R, 439 yards, 4 TDs); Charlie Stevens (20R, 368 yards, 4 TDs); Andrew Wilmarth (34 tackles).

Coachspeak: "It's kind of ironic, most of the guys that were hurt early are back now, but we lost a few players the last two games, players who did a good job of stepping in," Rye coach Dino Garr said. "The last three games, we've been getting better and better and cutting down on the mistakes. Our goal was to get to the sectional championship. We know Pleasantville has been to the state championship last two years and probably should've won it last year. I think it's going to be a hell of a game. More than anything else, Pleasantville knows it can win big games, if the game is close they can put the ball in the hands of Daniel Picart. He's special."

Panthers scouting report

Record: 9-0

Points for: 312 (34.7)

Total offense: 3,060 yards (340)

Points against: 93 (10.3)

Winning streak: 9

Playoff run: Pleasantville stormed through Putnam Valley 38-6 in the quarterfinals then added to a Parkway Field win streak with a 42-14 win over Lakeland in the semifinals.

By the numbers: Aidan Picart (59-97 for 1080 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INTs): Daniel Picart (102C for 936 yards, 14 TDs, 14R for 420 yards, 6 TDs); Erik Coleman (24R for 363 yards, 4 TDs); Ryan Horigan (56 solos, 17.5 TFL); Louis Sdao (34 solos, 4.5 TFL).

Coachspeak: "It's always good to have seen a team you're going to play in the regular season," Panthers coach Tony Becerra said. "The kids are realistic and understand we caught a break in the first game since they had a number of players out. Despite our record and our standing, we going at this like David versus Goliath. The fact that they are a bigger school gives them more size. Rye is bigger across the board. They don't have a lot of holes and they're playing with a lot of confidence right now."

Class C: Bronxville vs. Westlake

Saturday, noon

Westlake's Chris Kalle carries the ball during a game with Dobbs Ferry at Westlake Oct. 13, 2023. Westlake won 8-0.

Don't be late, the clock is not likely to stop a lot during this one.

Getting a push on the line of scrimmage is going to be a priority for both teams. Bronxville had a hard time getting traction in the early going, but only needed time. A healthier roster was the biggest factor in a semifinal upset of Dobbs Ferry. The backs finally have some room to run.

Westlake has won 14 in a row against Section 1 opponents and the defending champions have plenty of playmakers back, starting with Chris Kalle. The Broncos are better of protecting a lead and will want to have a two-possession cushion late in this one. The Wildcats do have a habit of manufacturing comebacks.

Broncos scouting report

Record: 4-4

Points for: 190 (23.75)

Total offense: Stats unavailable.

Points against: 113 (14.1)

Winning streak: 1

Playoff run: Bronxville got redemption for an earlier loss, topping Dobbs Ferry 27-6 in the semifinals.

By the numbers: Stats unavailable.

Coachspeak: "During the year we got hit with injury bug," Bronxville coach Patsy Manganelli said. "A lot of younger guys had to step up. We're healthy now, we're clicking at the moment and it's the right time. Up front on both sides of the football we're starting to dominate. At the beginning of the year, people believe that would be one of our strengths and it's starting to happen. Our meat and potatoes is up front and our run game. Westlake is obviously well coached with John Castellano. The offense is very simple, but they execute what they do very well. I think this game will be different than the last game. It should be a fun one to watch."

Wildcats scouting report

Record: 8-0

Points for: 160 (22.9)

Total offense: 1,950 (278.6)

Points against: 87 (12.4)

Winning streak: 8 (includes a forfeit win over Woodlands)

Playoff run: Westlake beat rival Valhalla for a second time this season, 21-7, in the semifinals.

By the numbers: Michael Pagan (50-84 for 616 yards, 3 TDs, 36C fir 275 yards, 4 TDs); Stephen DiNapoli (682 all-purpose yards, 2 TDs); Chris Kalle (636 all-purpose yards 6 TDs); Nicholas Castellano (380 all-purpose yards, 2 TDs, 88 tackles).

Coachspeak: "The fact that we've been tested every week is a plus for us along with the fact that we have a lot of guys back from last week. When they face adversity, they find a way to get through it. We've been down late in the second half and found a way to win. That speaks to the experience we have. We kinda have two different philosophies in the Wing-T so people will put eight or nine in the box and make it difficult for us to run, but we can come out of that. Just about every kid in a skill position has the ability to catch, so we can throw it with success. If any team in Class C/D is on the upswing right now it's Bronxville. They had a shaky start and dealt with some injuries, but I'm not surprised they are where they are."

Class D: Haldane vs. Tuckahoe

Friday, 3 p.m.

Haldane's Ryan Van Tassel runs in a touchdown during the week 0 high school football game in Dover Plains, NY on Friday, September 1, 2023. Haldane defeated Dover 42-13. KELLY MARSH/FOR THE POUGHKEEPSIE JOURNAL

There are no secrets in this rivalry. Both teams have been gearing up for this annual championship battle for two long weeks. Haldane won the regular-season meeting, 21-13, but is well aware how dangerous the defending champions can be.

There a game-changing headliner on each side of the field. Evan Giachinta went off in this game a year ago, getting 154 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Blue Devils. He also ran a kick back 85 yards for a score. Tigers quarterback Jax Colacicco had a breakout season and is nearing 2,000 total yards.

Tigers scouting report

Record: 4-3

Points for: 204 (29.1)

Total offense: 2,486 yards (355.1)

Points against: 159 (22.7)

Winning streak: NA

By the numbers: Jax Colacicco (12-186 for 1,620 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs; 62C for 366 yards and 5TDs); Connor Benke (44R for 593 yards, 7 TDs; 53 tackles); Jackson Snyder (36R for 503 yards, 7 TDs); Connor Brice (12R for 264 yards, 5 TDs); Matt Gardere (65 tackles).

Coachspeak: "This year was tough we had three byes during the season counting this one, so keeping them ready has been challenging," Tuckahoe coach John D'Arco Jr. said. "We tried to keep it light the first week and got back to basics. This week it's easier because they know what's at stake. I think it was great for us to see them earlier this year. We lost a tough game up there and they were definitely the better team. We made some mistakes we're going to try to correct. I think it's going to be a really good high school football game. We have a really good quarterback. Jax has really stepped his game up to a different level and our line is continuing to get better each week so that's been a bright spot for us."

Blue Devils scouting report

Record: 6-2 (26.6)

Points for: 213

Total offense: 2,069 yards (258.6)

Points against: 127 (15.8)

Winning streak: 1

By the numbers: Ryan Van Tassell (39-71 for 483 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 66C for 469 yards, 6 TDs); Evan Giachinta (125C for 843 yards, 8 TDs, 31 tackles); Michael Murray (25R for 301 yards, 3 TDs, 23 tackles, 6TFL); Erik Stubblefield (62 tackls, 4TFL).

Coachspeak: "We're as healthy as we can be playing this deep into the season, Class C and D was a slugfest," Haldane coach Ryan McConville said. "They were all close games. This year, we had an opportunity to play Tuckahoe in the regular season and our goal was to play to win the football game, we didn't hold anything back. They're fast, they're physical and they present problems for us, so we have to do the best we can to prepare the defense. We want to focus on controlling tempo, speeding it up slowing it down, playing situational ball as needed."

Somers defeated Rye 45-13 in the Section 1 Class A championship game at Mahopac High School Nov. 11, 2022.

Last year

Class AA: Carmel 31, Mamaroneck 28

Class A: Somers 45, Rye 13

Class B: Pleasantville 27, Byram Hills 20

Class C: Westlake 46, Dobbs Ferry 14

Class D: Tuckahoe 47, Haldane 20

New Rochelle defeated John Jay (EF) to win the Section 1 championship game at Mahopac High School Nov. 3, 2018.

Recent history

2021: Carmel (Class AA); Somers (Class A), Pleasantville (Class B); Dobbs Ferry (Class C); Tuckahoe (Class D).

2020: No sectional playoffs due to pandemic.

2019: New Rochelle (Class AA); Rye (Class A); Ardsley (Class B); Valhalla (Class C); Tuckahoe (Class D).

2018: New Rochelle (Class AA); John Jay-Cross River (Class A); Ardsley (Class B); Dobbs Ferry (Class C); Haldane (Class D).

2017: New Rochelle (Class AA); Yorktown (Class A); Pleasantville (Class B); Albertus Magnus (Class C); Tuckahoe (Class D).

2016: New Rochelle (Class AA); Somers (Class A); Pleasantville (Class B); Dobbs Ferry (Class C); Haldane (Class D).

2015: New Rochelle (Class AA); Lourdes (Class A); Westlake (Class B); Dobbs Ferry (Class C); Tuckahoe (Class D).

2014: John Jay-East Fishkill (Class AA); Rye (Class A); Lourdes (Class B); Woodlands (Class C); Tuckahoe (Class D).

2013: White Plains (Class AA); Somers (Class A); Pleasantville (Class B); Rye Neck (Class C); Tuckahoe (Class D).

2012: New Rochelle (Class AA); Somers (Class A); Lourdes (Class B); Woodlands (Class C); Tuckahoe (Class D).

Harrison quarterback Marco Citro (4) hands off to Christian Barchella (20) during their 24-21 win over Yorktown in Class A semifinal football action at Harrison High School on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Coaches poll

We asked Section 1 coaches to pick a winner in each class and got 24 responses.

Class AA

Arlington (87.5%)

Carmel (12.5%)

Class A

Somers (87.5%)

Harrison (12.5%)

Class B

Rye (54.1%)

Pleasantville (45.8%)

Class C

Westlake (95.5%)

Bronxville (4.5%)

Class D

Haldane (50%)

Tuckahoe (50%)

Carmel defeated Suffern 35-6 in a Section 1 playoff game at Carmel High School Nov. 3, 2023.

Predictions

Mike Dougherty

Last week: 10-3; Season: 227-56

Class AA: Arlington 27, Carmel 14

Class A: Somers 28, Harrison 13

Class B: Rye 28, Pleasantville 27

Class C: Westlake 20, Bronxville 14

Class D: Haldane 26, Tuckahoe 20

Eugene Rapay

Last week: 10-3; Season: 217-66

Class AA: Arlington 35, Carmel 21

Class A: Somers 21, Harrison 10

Class B: Rye 35, Pleasantville 28

Class C: Westlake 28, Bronxville 14

Class D: Haldane 28, Tuckahoe 21

