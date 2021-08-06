Here's Everything You Need to Know About Season 3 of Ted Lasso

TED LASSO, from left: Brendan Hunt, Jason Sudeikis, Nick Mohammed,(Season 2, ep. 201, aired July 23, 2021). photo: Colin Hutton / Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection





We're feeling as happy as Rebecca receiving her morning biscuits, because Ted Lasso is finally back on our screens for its second season. So far, the reception to the sophomore season has been extraordinary, and the show has earned a whopping 98 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The 12-episode season will come to an end in October, but thankfully, you can rest easy at night knowing that Apple has already renewed the show for a third season.

No further details about season three's casting or plot have been confirmed yet, but if it makes you feel better, the actors in the show don't seem to know any details either. "I'm just trying to pull any information out of him [about future seasons]," Toheeb Jimoh (who plays Sam Obisanya) told Town & Country, referring to series star and cocreator Jason Sudeikis. "But he's been a Jedi master with all of that stuff."

That said, cocreator Bill Lawrence told Deadline that writing for the third season will start soon, and the goal is to start production in January 2022, which mirrors the filming schedule from season two. Based on that pattern, we can surmise the premiere will be sometime in summer 2022. We're keeping our fingers crossed for some behind-the-scenes intel until then.

The bigger question that looms is if there's going to be a fourth season. Lawrence, Sudeikis (who plays the titular character), and the other showrunners have regularly underscored that Ted Lasso plans to be a three-season story. "I think there's other stories to tell about Ted Lasso and the gang, and we'll see. I think either way, it'll be important to Jason and all of us to try and go out on a high note," Lawrence told Deadline.

Even so, the three-season arc was the plan before the show exploded and developed a cult fan base, so there seems to be some consideration for the show's future, albeit a hypothetical one. "The only way I think a fourth season of Ted Lasso exists would be if TL went and coached a soccer team that played about a block from Jason's house in real life, you know what I mean? He's got young kids," Lawrence said on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast, according to ComicBook.com.

While we wait for more news on the future of Ted Lasso, we're going to wear our AFC Richmond jerseys (are you repping Roy Kent or Sam Obisanya?) and sit back and savor the Friday-night football!