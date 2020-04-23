Here's everything you need to know going into the NFL draft today

The NFL draft is finally here!

All of those mock drafts undoubtedly will soon be mocked. All of that guessing is likely to turn into second guessing.

For only the second time in weeks, we will have a live sporting event (of sorts) to follow.

The draft will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ABC and the NFL Network. It can also be viewed on WatchESPN, NFL Mobile and other streaming services.

The first round starts Thursday at 5 p.m. PDT. Rounds 2 and 3 are Friday, starting at 4 p.m., and the final four rounds are Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

The original plan for a draft extravaganza in Las Vegas was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. So now it's all going to happen remotely, with commissioner Roger Goodell running the show from his home in New York.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the top pick, and they're widely expected to select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow from Louisiana State. The Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins round out the top five.

The Chargers have the No. 6 pick, and they could use it to choose their next franchise quarterback after parting ways with Philip Rivers during the offseason. Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert are among the players they could pick, depending on who is still on the board at that point. The Rams are one of six teams that do not have a pick in the first round. The Dolphins will have three first-round picks.

For more details on what could happen in the first round, check out The All 32 mock draft experience and reporter Sam Farmer's final 2020 mock draft.