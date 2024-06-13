Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 U.S. Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis

It's time for Indianapolis to make a splash with swim fans.

The U.S. Olympic swim trials begin here this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Running from June 15 to June 23, it's where the top competitors in each event qualify for 52 spots on Team USA in the Paris Olympics. More than 1,000 athletes and about 250,000 spectators will be on the scene.

There’s a lot going on around the trials, including live entertainment, a huge pool inside Lucas Oil Stadium and a replica Eiffel Tower.

Let’s dive in.

What’s the schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic swim trials?

The trials kick off on June 15 and wrap up on June 23.

Preliminary events run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Finals events take place from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

How to watch the U.S. Olympic swim trials in person

Ticket offices will open each day at 9 a.m. June 15 through June 23. Get all-session, single-day and single-session tickets at Ticketmaster, StubHub or SeatGeek.

How to watch the U.S. Olympic swim trials on TV

The trials will be aired on NBC, and streamed on Peacock, Roku, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

U.S. Olympic swim trials attractions in Indianapolis

During the trials, parts of Georgia Street downtown will feature live music and entertainment.

Check out DJs and a nearly five-story replica Eiffel Tower.

How a swimming pool was built inside Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2024 U.S. Olympic trials

An 8.2-foot deep pool inside the stadium awaits the Olympic swimming hopefuls. It’s the first time an Olympic swimming pool has been constructed inside an NFL stadium.

A replica Eiffel Tower is erected at the corner of Georgia Street and Capitol Avenue, Monday, June 10, 2024. The Indiana version of the Paris landmark accompanies the U.S. Olympic Swimming trials starting June 15, 2024. Several local companies built the tower and ironworkers from F.A. Wilhelm Construction worked on the installation.

Why was Tarzan at the U.S. Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis?

Indianapolis has a long history hosting the trials. This is the city's seventh time as host. That’s more than any other city. Tarzan was here for one.

What Indiana swimmers will compete in the 2024 U.S. Olympic swim trials?

Five Indiana natives made the last U.S. Olympic swim team. The next couple of weeks will see 32 swimmers from the state compete for team spots for the 2024 Paris games.

For more information, visit usaswimming.org.

