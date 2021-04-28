Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL draft

Chuck Schilken
·5 min read
A general view of the 2021 NFL Draft logo, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. The 2021 NFL Draft will be held April 29-May 1. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
The 2021 NFL draft will be held Thursday through Saturday in Cleveland. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

The 2021 NFL draft is going to be quite different from last year's edition.

That is, this year's draft is returning to normal ... or at least much closer to normal than the 2020 safer-at-home (or in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' case, safer-inside-a-$250-million-yacht) version of the annual event.

Sure, it was fun to peek into New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's kitchen and see whatever it was the teenagers at Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel's house were up to during last year's remote draft.

But there were no festivities. No war rooms. No opportunities for fans to boo Roger Goodell (the commissioner performed his duties from the friendly confines of his own basement).

All of that is returning this year, although with certain COVID-19 protocols still in place, as the NFL takes its biggest offseason event to Cleveland.

Here's everything you need to know to watch and enjoy the 2021 NFL draft.

When is the 2021 NFL draft?

It's this week!

Thursday: First round, 5 p.m. PDT

Friday: Second and third rounds, 4 p.m. PDT

Saturday: Fourth through seventh rounds, 9 a.m. PDT

How can I watch?

The event will be broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It will be streamed on the NFL and ESPN apps and on fubo TV.

If you can't watch, or if you want to enhance your viewing experience, you can follow the first round of the draft with our live blog at https://www.latimes.com/sports. Our Pro Football Hall of Fame honoree Sam Farmer will provide instant analysis for every pick.

NFL draft signs hang near First Energy Stadium in Cleveland.
NFL draft signs add to the fan experience area near First Energy Stadium in Cleveland. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Where is the draft taking place?

All over Cleveland. Goodell and others will announce the picks, with several of those soon-to-be NFL players on hand, at Draft Theater, which the league constructed next to FirstEnergy Stadium (home of the Browns) on the shore of Lake Erie. A slew of other draft-related festivities are being held throughout the downtown area.

Fans pose for a photo with a large Cleveland Browns helmet outside FirstEnergy Stadium
Fans pose for a photo with a large Cleveland Browns helmet Tuesday outside FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Festivities, you say?

Things are a bit safer this year and Cleveland has slightly more room than Goodell's basement, so, yes, bring on the festivities (with plenty of safety measures in place, of course).

The NFL Draft Experience, described by the league as an "interactive football theme park," will be in full swing all three days in the FirstEnergy Stadium parking lots. All kinds of fun activities are planned, including sports competitions, a gigantic tailgate party and photo opportunities with the Lombardi Trophy (insert your own joke about the Super Bowl prize finally finding its way to Cleveland here).

Draft Theater will host concerts each day — Kings of Leon on Thursday (pre-draft), Black Pumas on Friday (post-draft) and Machine Gun Kelly on Saturday (post-draft). Sorry, no mosh pits (actually, that's just a guess — it's 2021, after all).

A look inside the NFL Draft Theater as a few workers prep it
Workers prepare the NFL Draft Theater in Cleveland. (Steve Luciano / Associated Press)

Will fans be allowed to attend the actual draft?

A limited number of invited guests will be able to watch from the self-explanatory Vaccinated Fan Zone viewing area at the Draft Theater.

What is the draft order?

Jacksonville Jaguars fans get the honor of booing Goodell first. The commissioner will then be razzed by fans of the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals to round out the top five picks. See the draft order for all seven rounds here.

The Rams do not have a first-round pick for the fifth consecutive year. They are scheduled to pick at No. 57 in the second round, No. 88 and No. 103 in the third, 141 in the fourth, 209 in the sixth and 252 in the seventh. Much more Rams draft analysis here.

The Chargers have a whopping nine picks at their disposal — No. 13 in the first round, No. 47 in the second round, No. 77 and No. 97 in the third round, No. 118 in the fourth round, No. 159 in the fifth round, No. 185 and No. 194 in the sixth round and No. 241 in the seventh round. Much more Chargers draft analysis here.

Who will be the top pick?

Well, now, isn't that the million-dollar question? Honestly, there's really no way of kno...TREVOR LAWRENCE!!! IT WILL BE TREVOR LAWRENCE, OK??? Nothing is official, of course, but come on — we've known Clemson's star quarterback would be the first player selected in 2021 for the better part of a decade now (give or take).

In case you want a second opinion, here is Farmer's most recent mock draft. And if that somehow still isn't enough, here's another mock draft with beat reporters who cover each team projecting each organization's picks.

Interested in prop bets?

While the NFL draft isn’t the Super Bowl or NCAA tournament in terms of sports betting buzz, there are plenty of value bets out there to make from a growing number of bookmakers.

Will Mac Jones go No. 3 overall? Will Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith be the first wide receiver off the board?

VSiN’s experts — Danny Burke, Kelly Bydlon, Adam Candee, Paul Howard, Brady Kannon, Tim Murray, Wes Reynolds and Matt Youmans — offer readers their best bets here on the multitude of prop bets available at U.S. sportsbooks.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Final Tennessee Titans dueling 7-round mock drafts with trades

    Who comes out on top in our latest duel of Titans seven-round mock drafts?

  • Full list of Tennessee Titans’ picks in the 2021 NFL draft

    Which picks do the Tennessee Titans have in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft 24.0: Bears just miss out on a quarterback

    The Chicago Bears need a quarterback to fall to them at No. 20 in the 2021 NFL Draft, and one almost does.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Drafts

    Find all of our mock drafts for the 2021 NFL Draft from Thor Nystrom, John Daigle, Eric Froton, Derrik Klassen and Hayden Winks. (The Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Broncos trading for Teddy Bridgewater shows market for Texans QB Deshaun Watson has dried up

    The quarterback-needy Denver Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater, proving the interest in Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson may have dried up.

  • 2021 NFL Draft Preview

    Catch all of our 2021 NFL Draft content right here, featuring props, draft comparisons, rankings and much more. (Scott Horner/USA TODAY Network photo illustration via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

  • Report: Teddy Bridgewater’s contract restructured to facilitate trade

    The Broncos traded for Teddy Bridgewater but not before altering his contract. The restructure of Bridgewater’s deal eliminates the final year and $21 million of his contract in 2022, Mike Klis of 9News reports. The Panthers and Broncos also will split in some way the $10 million base guarantee for this season. Bridgewater had $10 [more]

  • Baker Mayfield throwing with Browns teammates in Florida this week

    The Browns were one of the many teams whose players announced they wouldn’t be attending in-person workouts during the voluntary offseason program. But that hasn’t stopped Cleveland’s players from getting together to work out on their own. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been throwing this week with teammates like wide [more]

  • Chargers QB Justin Herbert among top 50 in merchandise sales

    It only took a year for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to put the league on notice.

  • NFL draft 2021 predictions: the stars, the surprises and the lower-round gems

    Our writers take a look at the best prospects coming out of college, and which teams need to get it right in the coming days NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (bottom left) will welcome Kyle Pitts, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Jaycee Horn into the league in the coming days. Composite: AP; The News & Observer via AP; USA TODAY Sports Trevor Lawrence has the potential to be the next ... Andrew Luck. Both are/were smart, athletic quarterbacks able to play within the rhythm and flow of the system or create off-script. Luck was never quite able to hit his Elway-like potential. By the time the team around him was good enough to compete, his body gave out. But for six seasons (particularly the first three) he dragged a rotating cast of mediocrity into playoff contention. Lawrence has similar talent. OC Justin Herbert. They are both tall, athletic playmakers who can hurt defenses with either their arm or legs. TF Tom Brady. Lawrence’s blend of athleticism, quick processing time and precision is so unique that’s it is unfair to compare his skill set to anyone. So I’ll go with the most successful quarterback of all-time, because Lawrence is a bonafide winner. MJ A luckier Luck? When the Indianapolis Colts chose Luck he was expected to be the Next Peyton Manning. Obviously, there was no way to live up to those expectations, but he was one of the better quarterbacks in the league before injury led him to retire at age 29. Lawrence’s ceiling feels like Luck’s career minus the early retirement, which I’m sure the Jacksonville Jaguars would take in a heartbeat. HF The best quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence is ... Zach Wilson, BYU. OK, so the answer is really Justin Fields but let’s give Jets fans some hope and sayWilson. Did he play against a poor schedule last season? Sure. But did he show a knack for improvisation? Absolutely. Wilson’s lack of traditional stick-slide-throw mechanics makes his projection as a pro prospect tricky. But it was the same with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entering the league. OC Justin Fields, Ohio State. He has all the arm strength, accuracy, toughness, and intangibles you could want from a franchise quarterback and has got the job done on the biggest stages. What sets him apart from every other top quarterback in this year’s class – including Trevor Lawrence – is his ability as a runner. TF Fields. He has a rocket arm and can craft plays out of nowhere. Whatever team drafts him is landing a prospect with a Patrick Mahomes-like ceiling. MJ Talent-wise, it’s Fields although he will certainly not go second (possibly not even third). It’s even possible that the disclosure that his impressive college run happened while he was managing epilepsy could make some teams less likely to consider him. Their loss. HF The best non-quarterback in the draft is... Jaycee Horn, cornerback, South Carolina. For the sake of diversity, let’s look away from Kyle Pitts. Horn is a feisty cornerback with the size to match against outside receivers, tight ends, flex into the slot, or even to line up as a safety. OC Kyle Pitts, tight end, Florida State. He may be listed as a tight end but at 6ft 5in and 245lbs, he moves like a wide receiver and will create nightmares for any defense. Pitts is far too fast and too agile for linebackers to keep up with, but too big and strong for cornerbacks to stop. TF Pitts. Forget about being the best receiving tight end in this draft by a mile, Pitts is the best receiver in this class, period. He has great hands and jaw-dropping speed (a 4.4sec 40 at his Pro Day ). Pitts will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. MJ Everyone will mention Pitts, and rightfully so, but what if the best non-quarterback in the draft isn’t going to be chosen because of their ability to catch touchdowns but for the far-dirtier job of protecting the quarterback? Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell isn’t going to be a fantasy stud like Pitts but in real-game situations, he could be invaluable. HF One bold prediction ... The Dallas Cowboys trade up to No 4. Team owner/GM Jerry Jones is said to be “infatuated” with Kyle Pitts (something he denies). The tight end will be on the board at No 4 and Atlanta will be more than open to making a deal for the right price. OC Justin Fields will be the most successful quarterback in this year’s class. Not only does he have the aforementioned skills as a passer and as a runner, but he will most likely land in the best situation for immediate results based off most mock draft predictions. TF The NFL is letting a collection of current and former players announce their teams’ day two selections. At least one of them will be visibly disappointed when announcing the pick. MJ The New England Patriots will actually trade up. Things have gone topsy-turvy in the NFL since Tom Brady won a ring in Tampa Bay. The Patriots broke the bank in free agency and are now stacked at every position except (presuming an unlikely Cam Newton resurgence) the most important one. They normally trade down but they could (and should) be looking for a first-round QB on Thursday. HF Which team is most in need of a good draft ... Zach Wilson is likely to be the cornerstone of the Jets’ rebuild. Photograph: Rick Bowmer/AP Seattle Seahawks. There are four basic rules to having a good draft in the 2020s: don’t overdraft running backs; don’t overdraft off-ball linebackers; don’t overdraft old players; don’t overdraft tweeners. The Seahawks have fallen foul of every rule in recent years, sometimes multiple times within the same draft. With Russell Wilson’s future on the line, they need to get it right this year. OC The New York Jets are starting a major rebuild and the pressure is on general manger Joe Douglas to construct a winning team. The Jets have 10 draft picks, six of which are in the first 110 picks. After trading away cornerstone players Jamal Adams, Leonard Williams and Sam Darnold, it is time for Douglas to begin a new era in New York and that starts with which quarterback the team takes with the No 2 overall pick. TF San Francisco 49ers. They traded away future first-round picks just to move up nine spots. It still seems insane. Simply put, the quarterback Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch select has to work out. MJ The draft isn’t all about those sexy top picks, it’s about reloading for the future. The Philadelphia Eagles have the most picks in this draft, although many of them are in the later rounds, and they’re going to need to hit a lot of them if they don’t want to get stuck like Sisyphus in the “under construction” portion of a perpetual rebuild. HF A lower-round gem to watch ... Jordan Smith, edge, UAB. A former big-time recruit, Smith moved to small school UAB after being suspended by Florida. In Alabama, he blossomed into one of the most ferocious pass-rushers in the country. All arms and burst, he is a classic dip-and-rip pass-rusher wrapped up in a 6ft 7in body. He is expected to be a third-round pick and could prove a steal for a team looking for more pass-rushing oomph. OC Quinn Meinerz, center, Wisconsin-Whitewater. He is likely to be a day two pick but has the potential to be one of the better offensive linemen in this year’s class. Meinerz held up against some of the top defensive players in the country at the Senior Bowl and many linemen from small schools have had very successful careers. TF Cade Johnson, wide receiver, South Dakota State. Highly productive but already under the radar thanks to the size of his school, Johnson skipped 2020 due to Covid-19. But then he swooped back into draft season by winning the one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl. MJ Wanna feel old? Available in this year’s draft is Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr, who has inherited the skills of his father Asante Sr, a first-team All-Pro cornerback back in 2007 and 2010. The problem is that he’s considered undersized in the modern NFL, at 5ft 10in and 184lb. If he gets drafted into the right system, expect him to flourish. HF The team that drafted best last year was ... Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs, Bucs, and Washington deserve plaudits for finding top-line stars and quality depth, the hallmark of a strong draft. But the Bengals managed to pair both of those while finding a true franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, provided the Cincy can add the tools to keep him healthy during his prime. OC The Baltimore Ravens drafted multiple players that made an impact as rookies, most notably linebacker Patrick Queen and running back JK Dobbins. TF Washington. Chase Young will be tormenting quarterbacks for next decade. Third-round rusher Antonio Gibson had a productive season with 11 touchdowns. But it is seventh-round safety Kamren Curl, increasingly disruptive in 11 starts, who may be the steal of the 2020 draft. MJ It feels like cheating to say the Cincinnati Bengals since they landed the No 1 pick in the Joe Burrow Draft. Before he was hurt, Burrow was showing signs of being the franchise quarterback everybody thought he was. Plus, they got productive wide receiver Tee Higgins and his 908 receiving yards and linebacker Logan Wilson, who had his moments before suffering a season-ending injury. HF The top five will be … 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Justin Fields, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Dallas Cowboys (from Atlanta Falcons) 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. OC ** 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. TF ** 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Justin Fields, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. MJ ** 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. HF

  • 2021 NFL draft: Justin Fields a ‘generational talent’ to some Panthers officials

    Justin Fields of Ohio State appears to be the team's favored QB based on offseason reporting.

  • Washington must reverse struggles in 2nd round of NFL draft

    The Washington Football Team hasn't had a second-round pick in either of the last two NFL drafts. Of course, those two picks were used to

  • The 13 best centers in the NBA right now, ranked

    Centers have been revitalized in the NBA today, and offensively skilled big men lead our rankings of the best centers in the league.

  • NFL draft: If the Wonderlic is dead, does this mean the draft has grown up?

    The NFL's use of the Wonderlic test — namely for quarterbacks — is a controversial topic. Could it one day just go away?

  • Detroit Lions' Taylor Decker says he won't get COVID-19 vaccine shot: 'I have my reasons'

    For Detroit Lions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice, even as the NFL encourages shots. Alex Anzalone said he will receive his second in May

  • Soccer-It almost sounds like old times as fans return to Wembley

    It almost felt like old times at Wembley on Sunday as a crowd of 8,000 watched Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final -- the biggest attendance at a UK sporting event since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. As part of the British government's Events Research Programme (ERP), the final was being used as a pilot event to test the safe return of supporters. But the sound of fans singing their songs at Wembley offered hope of better times ahead as Britain's vaccine rollout continues to drive down deaths and infections from the virus.

  • Rams say Corey Bojorquez wasn’t signed to compete with Johnny Hekker

    Sean McVay and Les Snead clarified that there won't be a punting competition this summer after the Rams signed Corey Bojorquez.

  • Mock draft 4.0: Exit, light… enter, night.

    The 2021 NFL draft is right around the corner, and here's how Doug Farrar sees the first round playing out in his final mock.

  • Will Deshaun Watson be traded this week?

    As the 2021 draft looms, the biggest NFL story of the past six weeks has taken a back seat. It possibly won’t stay there. There’s still a scenario in which the Texans trade quarterback Deshaun Watson before, during, or immediately after the draft. The door swings open to a trade if Watson and his 22 [more]

  • Jimmy Crute: ‘I couldn’t feel my leg,’ but UFC 261 fight with Anthony Smith should’ve continued

    Upset with a TKO loss, Jimmy Crute thinks doctors should have let him continue fighting.