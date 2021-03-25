Here's every new Washington Football signing and the number they will wear

Here's every new WFT signing and the number they will wear originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a stellar 2020 season which saw it win the NFC East, the Washington Football Team has been headhunting for free agents over the last month or so.

Filling needs at quarterback, wide receiver, secondary and many others, here are all the new arrivals in D.C., the number they’ll be wearing, and some context on the digits:

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick will wear No. 14

Previous No. 14: WR Trey Quinn

Bringing the ‘Fitzmagic’ to the nation’s capital, the gunslinger will wear number 14 in 2021, which will be his 17th season as a pro. Trey Quinn wore the digits as a wideout for Washington in 2018 and 2019, playing a total of 15 games and amassing 35 receptions and two touchdowns. The last QB to wear no. 14 in D.C. was Brad Johnson, who played 28 games for Washington at the turn of the century, throwing for over 6,500 yards and 35 TDs. Fitzpatrick is hoped to spring the Washington offense that looked stagnant at times during 2020. Interestingly enough, Hall of Fame quarterbacks such as Dan Fouts, Y.A. Tittle and Otto Graham all wore the number as well.

CB William Jackson III will wear No. 23

Previous No. 23: CB Ronald Darby

Washington swapped one cornerback wearing Michael Jordan’s number for another, and the new one has quite the impressive résumé. Signing Jackson III to a three-year, $42 million deal earlier in March, Ron Rivera and company will hope the lockdown corner will replicate his reputation here. He will need to fill the gaps left by Darby and fellow CB Fabian Moreau, who signed a one-year deal with Atlanta this week.

WR Curtis Samuel will wear No. 10

Previous No. 10: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

Curtis Samuel gets to keep No. 10 in Washington. Antonio Gandy-Golden is switching. Wouldn't be surprised if he takes Alex Smith's old number since he wore No. 11 at Liberty. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 19, 2021

Along with Fitzpatrick, Samuel represents the front office push to bring explosiveness to the offensive side of the ball in 2021, which had lacked at times last season. Gandy-Golden has ceded his No. 10 to Samuel after his rookie year in which the fourth-round pick appeared in just six games, making one catch on seven targets. During his four seasons wearing the number in Carolina, Samuel posted big numbers: 185 receptions and 14 touchdowns over 53 games.

Story continues

Other new signings’ projected numbers:

C Tyler Larsen, No. 69

Washington signed the center last week after he spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers. There, he was a teammate of Curtis Samuel and a member of Ron Rivera’s offense for three years. Currently, offensive tackle Rick Leonard is the occupant of the number in D.C.

LB David Mayo, unknown

Also a former member of ‘Riverboat Ron’s’ defense, Mayo spent the first four seasons of his career as a Panther before spending the last two as a New York Giant. Washington signed him last week to shore up the linebacker position. He’s logged 173 tackles over those six seasons, but the number he’ll wear in Washington has yet to be decided. He has worn no. 55 for his entire career to this point, but that number is currently occupied by fellow D.C. linebacker Cole Holcomb.