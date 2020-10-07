Here's every Devils pick from Day 2 of the 2020 NHL Draft

Scott Thompson
Devils treated image generic with logo

The Devils cleaned up in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft, selecting three new prospects for their squad. They took RW Alexander Holtz (No. 7), C Dawson Mercer (No. 18) and D Shakir Mukhamadullin with those choices. 

Now they're looking for some diamonds in the rough in the other rounds on Wednesday. Here's the rest of the Devils selections from Day 2 of the Draft:

Round 3, Pick 90: G Nicolas Daws

"Nico" has played for the OHL's Guelph Storm since 2017 as well as Canada's under-20 national team. 

He had a career-best in goals against average of 2.48 last season with a 92.4 save percentage.