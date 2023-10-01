Here's how Edinboro's rushing attack, strong second-half effort led to win vs Mercyhurst

EDINBORO — The Fighting Scots put together one of their best rushing performances in five years and the defense dominated the second half as Edinboro beat Mercyhurst 40-24 on Saturday in front of a Homecoming crowd of 3,654 at Sox Harrison Stadium.

Edinboro improved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in PSAC West play, while Mercyhurst dropped to 1-4, 0-2.

Mercyhurst quarterback Adam Urena was on a roll throughout the first half and finished the second quarter with a 12-yard touchdown brother Austin Urena to give the Lakers a 24-21 lead.

“This biggest thing was the adjustments we made in the second half,” said Edinboro coach Jake Nulph. “Credit to Mercyhurst. They did a great job in the first half sustaining drives, taking what we were giving them and we were a little lax on our assignments. We ironed those out for the second half and played really well.”

It was all Edinboro in the second half as the Lakers had the ball five times, which resulted in two punts, one interception, one safety and one turnover on downs. Mercyhurst finished with 318 yards of offense and just 42 of those yards came over the third and fourth quarters.

Defensive stops

Neith team played a lot of defense in the first half as they scored a combined 45 points. Edinboro, however, allowed just 42 yards in the second half. CJ Waldier led the Fighting Scots defense with eight tackles, while Logan Dexter had seven and Toby Cline, Zach Malpica and Tristian Waldier had five apiece. Ty Thornton added one sack, but Cline had the biggest impact on defense for Edinboro.

Cline, a 6-foot 1-inch junior safety from Jeannette, pulled down two interceptions. He almost had a third but dropped it he was constantly around the ball on Saturday.

“Takeaways. Anytime we can limit their offense and get our offense the ball back it's going to be a good turnout for us,” Cline said. “Taking the ball away is big for our defense.”

Edinboro came up with a big second half, but Adam Urena still threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns, including five catches a piece by Jaylen Butera, Joe Kerbacher and Conneaut (Ohio) graduate Rylan Davison.

Rushing attack

Edinboro turned to its strong rushing attack to shorten the game and wear down the Mercyhurst defense. In five second-half drives, Edinboro scored three times, including two rushing touchdowns.

“We were doing a lot of read plays, a lot of quarterback read plays,” said Edinboro quarterback Matt Carlisle. “It's awesome working with Brian (Trobel) in the backfield. He's electric and can do it all.”

Trobel led the Scots with 140 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, while Carlisle had 125 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. It's the first time in almost five years that Edinboro had two rushers over 100 yards in one game.

“I like working with Matt because he can run the ball and it makes us a package that is pretty unstoppable,” Trobel said. “We need to keep hammering it and we'll be successful all season.”

What's next

Edinboro continues its tough stretch with another rivalry game next week. The Scots make the trip up I-79 to play Gannon on Saturday at noon before another road game the following week to IUP.

Mercyhurst looks to get back on track with Homecoming next week against Slippery Rock at 2 p.m. before traveling to Clarion the following week.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @ETNreisenweber

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Edinboro beats Mercyhurst in PSAC West football action