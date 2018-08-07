Here's where Earl Thomas vs. Seahawks stands

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson recently visited Seattle Seahawks training camp and reported on the team’s efforts in moving on from the Legion of Boom era. While there’s optimism about up-and-coming talent, there’s a lingering sore spot for the team: Earl Thomas.

The star safety and anchor of those nasty Seahawks defenses hasn’t reported to camp. He is demanding that the team offer him a contract extension or trade him.

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas is looking for a raise as he’s in the final year of his contract in Seattle. (AP)

Here’s where we’re at in this standoff:

Phone isn’t ringing off hook for a trade

The trade market for Thomas isn’t as robust as you’d think for a player of Thomas’ talent, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time, first-team All-Pro. The Seahawks would want to be compensated accordingly, but the safety market has been frosty.

Tyrann Mathieu signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans for $7 million. Tre Boston got about a $1.5 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals for one season. And Kenny Vaccaro landed a one-year deal in Tennessee only after Johnathan Cyprien suffered an ACL injury last week.

Thomas is in the final year of his four-year deal, in which he’ll earn a base salary of about $8.5 million.

Are Seahawks moving on with another player?

The Seahawks are bullish on Tedric Thompson.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that Seattle is “very high on him. There’s a lot of talk in the building about Tedric” and that head coach Pete Carroll has given Thompson considerable one-on-one time at practice, which is “typically what you see staffs do with a player when they’re really getting that player ready to step in and fill a pretty large role.”

Thompson was a fourth-round draft pick out of Colorado in 2017 and appeared in nine games last season.

Standoff can go into late August

If this issue lingers for Seattle late into the summer, the Seahawks could adjust their asking price for Thomas, Robinson reported.

The last notable dispute the Seahawks had with such a high-profile player was Kam Chancellor in 2015. Chancellor sat out training camp and missed Seattle’s first two regular-season games before returning to the team, which went 0-2 in Chancellor’s absence. He didn’t get a raise on his deal, but ultimately got an extension in 2017.

