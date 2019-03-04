Here's when Dustin Pedroia will make his spring debut originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Dustin Pedroia is on track to make his spring debut later this week.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Monday that Pedroia could play Thursday when the Red Sox host the Twins at JetBlue Park, but national TV could delay Pedroia's debut until Friday's game vs Baltimore.

"We might shoot for Thursday," Cora said. "I might go Friday, and this is honest, Thursday is national TV and all this stuff is going on so I would rather wait. It's still news, we know it, whenever he plays. But I would rather do it with our local guys than the whole national stuff."

Pedroia missed all but three games last season after undergoing surgery on his left knee in 2017, a procedure Pedroia says he shouldn't have had.

The team has been cautiously optimistic with Pedroia heading into the new season. Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said earlier this spring that the hope is Pedroia will be healthy enough to play in roughly 125 games.

Thursday or Friday will mark Pedroia's first spring appearance in two years.

