Here's how Duke women stunned No. 14 Virginia Tech

DURHAM — Duke took a long stride for the program Thursday, beating No. 14 Virginia Tech 63-46 for its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

The Blue Devils (12-5, 3-3 ACC) started slowly, outscored 13-1 in the opening minutes, but they cut that deficit to five by halftime. Then in the third period, Duke popped off a 16-2 run to go up 37-28.

Sparked by the run, and with Virginia Tech (13-4, 4-2) losing starting point guard and reigning ACC Tournament MVP Georgia Amoore to injury not even five minutes into the second half, Duke kept up the energy and held off the Hokies.

UNC MEN: Breaking down UNC basketball’s win vs. Louisville – and the Tar Heels’ shaky defense

BIRD'S THE WORD: ACC reprimands NC State basketball's DJ Horne for double middle fingers at referee's back

Amoore injured

Amoore left the game after fighting for a loose ball on the floor. She held a towel to her face while leaving the court with a trainer.

She averages a team-high 34.6 minutes per game for the Hokies, along with 17.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and she entered Thursday's game with 119 assists.

Richardson dominant

Richardson had a breakout game for the Blue Devils, pouring in a game-high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke women basketball beats No. 14 Virginia Tech