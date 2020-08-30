Here's what Detroit Tigers might do at 2020 MLB trade deadline in an uncertain market

The Detroit Tigers clubhouse is awfully quiet these days.

The lack of trade deadline noise in the clubhouse is yet another difference between this season and years past, along with empty stadiums, health protocols and other new normals created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody's all spread out," manager Ron Gardenhire said Tuesday. "There's a lot less of that kind of talk. I don't stand there with players and mingle with them. They could be talking about it. You might overhear one or two guys, but I haven't heard anything. Nobody's really said anything."

Still, Monday's 4 p.m. trade deadline looms with teams separating into buyers and sellers. As of Thursday, general manager Al Avila said he has spoken to 20 teams — chatting about the market, which remains in flux thanks to injuries, poor performances and small sample sizes brought on by the season's late start.

The Tigers (13-16 entering Saturday) don't see themselves as buyers, Avila said, but he also doesn't consider them sellers. Even at three games under .500, they entered Saturday only 2.5 games out of the AL's eighth and final playoff spot. That gives Avila the flexibility to make whatever moves will make the team better now and in the future.

"There are some teams that are looking for pitching, as always," Avila said Thursday. "But in saying that, it's really hard to gauge how much a team really is going to go out and try to add, and how much they're willing to give to add in this short period of time. ... We're not really looking to add a big piece and trade away any of our young prospects.

"At the same time, if we add a player that we can better ourselves for next year or this year or in the near future, then, obviously, we have to be open-minded to listen to that. But if that trade is not there, frankly, we like our team, and we'll keep our team together. We'll keep trying to win."

Most organizations are looking to acquire players with years of team control remaining, Avila said, rather than a short-term "rental." That has been a trend "for a long time now," he said, to preserve economic stability.

He believes that notion is true now more than ever with the financial uncertainties surrounding the 2021 season — teams don't know what their revenues from this season will be, much less next season.

The Tigers could be buyers, though, according to Avila, if there's a non-prospect deal where each team improves the roster for 2020. Although those deals are "very difficult" to make, so that's not something Avila is betting on.

With all that in mind, let's take a look at arguments for and against trading some key players on the Tigers' roster, with some notes from Avila:

2B Jonathan Schoop

Hits free agency after: This year.

View photos Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop hits a RBI single during the sixth inning of the Tigers' 7-6 win over the Cubs on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Comerica Park. More

