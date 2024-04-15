Here's what Detroit Red Wings' lineup looks like for last home game with playoffs at stake

The Detroit Red Wings play their final home game of the regular season tonight, and with just one more game on the docket after this, they need at least a point to stay in the playoff race.

Alex Lyon was in the starter's net at the morning skate, which isn't surprising. James Reimer came up big in the third period Saturday in Toronto, helping the Wings to a 5-4 victory in overtime over the Maple Leafs, but Lyon was crucial to the Wings' last victory at Little Caesars Arena, when he essentially won them the April 7 game against the Buffalo Sabres.

The Wings host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Detroit) and then will make the quick turnaround to face Montreal on the road on Tuesday.

Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon makes a save in the first period against the Capitals on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena.

Among the skaters, the Wings look like they're going with the same group that has led to points being banked in three of the last four games (2-1-1).

RED WINGS PLAYOFF PUSH: Breaking down what needs to happen tonight to stay alive

Red Wings projected lines vs. Montreal

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin – Lucas Raymond

David Perron – J.T. Compher – Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri – Joe Veleno –Christian Fischer

Zach Aston-Reese – Austin Czarnik – Daniel Sprong

On defense, the Wings are also sticking with the same six players.

Ben Chiarot – Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson – Jeff Petry

Olli Määttä – Shayne Gostisbehere

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider skates with the puck in the third period of the Wings' 2-1 loss to the Capitals on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Little Caesars Arena.

The Wings (39-32-9, 87 points) need at least a point because the Washington Capitals, who play the Boston Bruins tonight, also have 87 points. If the Wings lose in regulation, the maximum points they can reach is 89, if they win Tuesday when they play the Canadiens in Montreal. But the Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers (who also have 87 points) play each other Tuesday, so one of them will reach at least 89 points - and both have the first tie-breaker on Detroit: The Wings have 27 regulation victories, while the Capitals and Flyers both sit at 30.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lineup: Detroit Red Wings lean on Alex Lyon in final race for playoffs