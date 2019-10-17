Here's who is on the DC Defenders roster, alongside Cardale Jones

The next step in the XFL's 2020 relaunch was completed on Wednesday, as each team completed the five-phase open draft.

The DC Defenders, one of the eight teams in the revamped football league, pulled in quite the haul.

While he wasn't a draft pick, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones was assigned to the Defenders on Tuesday. He joins the Redskins' Dwayne Haskins as former Buckeye QBs playing in the nation's capital.

Here's a look at their full roster, with the names and important notes to know.

Skill Positions:

Rashard Davis, WR, James Madison

Tre McBride, WR, William & Mary

Jhurell Pressley RB, New Mexico

DeAndre Thompkins, WR, Penn State

Khari Lee, TE, Bowie State

Orson Charles, TE, Georgia

Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State

Max McCaffrey, WR, Duke

Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo

Adrien Robinson, TE, Cincinnati



















Offensive Lineman:

Kyle Murphy, OT, Stanford

Logan Tuley-Tillman, OT, Michigan

De'Ondre Wesley, OT, Brigham Young

Jon Toth, OC, Kentucky

Rishard Cook, OG, Alabama-Birmingham

Chris Brown, OG, Southern California

Toby Weathersby, OT, Louisiana State

James O'Hagan, OC, Buffalo

Chase Farris, OG, Ohio State

Casey Tucker, OT, Arizona State



















Defensive Front Seven:

James Vaughters, LB, Stanford

Charles Harris, DE, Buffalo

Elijah Qualls, DT, Washington

Scooby Wright, LB, Arizona

Tracy Sprinkle, DT, Ohio State

Jameer Thurman, LB, Indiana State

Sam Montgomery, DE, Louisiana State

Jonathan Celestin, LB, Minnesota

KeShun Freeman, DE, Georgia Tech

Daryle Banfield, DT, Brown



















Defensive Backs:

Elijah Campbell, CB, Northern Iowa

Desmond Lawrence, CB, North Carolina

Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota

Doran Grant, CB, Ohio State

Bradley Sylve, CB, Alabama

Reggie Cole, CB, Mary Hardin Baylor

Rahim Moore, Safety, UCLA

Tyree Kinnel, Safety, Michigan

Carlos Merritt, Safety, Campbell

Ladarius Gunter, CB, Miami (FL)



















Phase 1: Open Draft

Terrence Lee-Alls, WR, James Madison

Dimitrios Tsesmetzis, TE, Western Connecticut State

Duvonta Lampkin, DT, Oklahoma

Tavaris Barnes, DE, Clemson

Jake Ceresna, DE, Cortland

Brian Khoury, DE, Carnegie Mellon

A.J. Tarpley, LB, Stanford

Matt Elam, Safety, Florida

Tre Sullivan, Safety, Shepherd

Hunter Niswander, Punter, Northwestern



















Phase 2: Open Draft

Khalid Abdullah, RB, James Madison

Ryan Yurachek, RB, Marshall

Levern Jacobs III, WR, Maryland

Richard Mullaney, WR, Alabama

Ronald Patrick, OC, South Carolina

Cole Boozer, OT, Temple

Randall Harris, OT, Towson

Siupeli Anau, DT, Northern Arizona

Koa Farmer, LB, Penn State

Max Redfield, Safety, Indiana (PA)



















Open Draft: Phase 3

John Thomas, RB, Penn State

Jamal Custis, WR, Syracuse

Deion Holliman, WR, Missouri State

Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville

Justin Thomas, WR, Georgia Tech

Terron Prescod, OG, North Carolina State

Trae Moxley, OT, Colorado State

Josh Augusta, DT, Missouri

Kristjan Sokoli, DT, Buffalo

Jordan Jones, LB, Kentucky



















NOTES:

One name that is familiar to many college football fans is running back Donnel Pumphrey. He left San Diego State the NCAA's all-time leading rusher. Prior to the XFL, Pumphrey was a fourth-round pick of the Eagles in 2017, but multiple injuries prevented him from making an impact on the field.





Linebacker Scooby Wright should make an immediate impact for the Defenders. At Arizona State, he won the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award. After bouncing around multiple NFL teams, Wright will sue the XFL as hopefully a form of stability in his NFL career.





Cardale Jones will take the QB headlines, but Tyree Jackson is no slouch, either. Just 21 years old, Jackson went undrafted in 2019 and was released by the Bills during final roster cuts. He was one of the more intriguing prospects coming out and his slip was surprising to many. Expect Jackson to compete with Jones for snaps at the very minimum.





Maryland's own Levern Jacobs will stay local, as the Defenders selected the former Terrapin in the open draft phase. Jackson spent time with the Redskins during training camp in 2017 but was released during final roster cuts.





The older brother of NFL MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey was selected by the Defenders as well. Wide receiver Max McCaffrey had a stellar career at Duke but was unable to find footing in the NFL after going undrafted in 2016. He'll look to revamp his football career with the Defenders.





One player with significant NFL experience is cornerback LaDarius Gunter. In 2016, he was a full-time starter for the Packers opposite of Damarius Randall. He was released in 2017 and appeared in four games with the Carolina Panthers in 2017. His most recent football came from the AAF, where he was a member of the Orlando Apollos.





If you want to talk about athleticism, one Defenders' wide receiver is as good as they come. Deion Holliman and his 65-inch vertical will be on display for D.C.





Former Ravens first-round pick Matt Elam brings incredible experience to the Defenders as well. He spent four years with Baltimore, and off the field issues derailed his NFL career. Expect Elam to use the XFL as a way to catch attention from other NFL teams.

