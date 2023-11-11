Here's how Crest football outlasted Statesville to advance in NCHSAA 3A playoffs

BOILING SPRINGS — Jim Sosebee never expected anything to be given to his Crest football team, particularly in regard to its primary goal of winning a state football championship.

His words rang true Friday night, Statesville putting the Chargers’ feet to the fire in a NCHSAA 3A West second round playoff game. Just as it seemed their undefeated season, which earned them the region’s top seed, was for naught, Crest awakened to keep its dream season alive.

Ny’Tavious Huskey threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another, helping Crest take down Statesville 28-16 at Sid Bryson Stadium in Boiling Springs.

ALL CHARGED UP: Crest football sends message with thumping of previously unbeaten Kings Mountain

STANDING TALL: Latest honor for Crest football's Javarius Green places him among nation's best

“I told my guys, ‘To go on a playoff run, sometimes you have to win a game where you don’t play your best or have your A-game,’” he said. “Tonight certainly wasn’t our best, but we found a way. Hopefully that was our one off night."

After Crest moved down the field with ease for its first score — an Aiden Carson touchdown run in the first — one wouldn’t have expected Statesville to limit the Chargers to their lowest point total of the 2023 season.

The Greyhounds did, however, a safety and a Tyreek Carter 6-yard touchdown scamper giving them a 10-7 lead.

A Huskey 5-yard TD run allowed Crest to take a 14-10 lead into halftime. Three plays into the second half, Statesville moved back in front courtesy of a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tre’ Turner to Ameiyon Jehahj Sherrill.

Crest had ample opportunity to retake the lead, but had a touchdown pass from Huskey to wideout Malachi Addison wiped out by penalty, in addition to a fumble inside the Greyhound 10-yard line.

Statesville couldn’t capitalize, however, and the Chargers made them pay. Late in the third, Huskey found UNC recruit Javarius Green behind the defense for a 54-yard touchdown. Midway through the fourth, Huskey and A.J. Adams connected on a short TD pass to put the game away.

“Honestly, we shot ourselves in the foot a lot tonight," Sosebee said. "But to keep our heads up and play with a lot of character, it says a lot about our guys.”

Crest (12-0) advances to take on No. 8 West Charlotte. Statesville’s season ends at 8-4.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: Crest outlasts Statesville to advance in 3A playoffs