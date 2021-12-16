Here's how a COVID-19 outbreak is giving Eagles a huge advantage over Washington Football Team

PHILADELPHIA – The difference between a team that might make the playoffs and one that won't could be as simple as the bye week.

The Eagles were off last week, returning on Monday just as the positive results of the latest COVID-19 tests were exploding around the NFL. But since the Eagles weren't around the NovaCare Complex last week, there wasn't a spread because no one could enter the practice facility until the testing was completed.

So wide receiver Quez Watkins and practice-squad running back Jason Huntley, who tested positive, were sent home. They didn't have a chance to spread the virus to their coaches and teammates in position meetings, or on the practice field, or even in the cafeteria.

"I’m just fortunate that we came back in and that we didn’t have a lot of guys that tested positive after being on a bye week, and being out and about," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "So, obviously, credit to the guys that they were safe when they were out. They were cautious about what they were doing."

The Washington Football Team, the Eagles' opponent this Sunday, wasn't as fortunate.

19. Washington (15): The defensive line that's supposed to be this team's foundation is suddenly almost unrecognizable with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Chase Young on injured reserve.

Washington played in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, flew back, then went through a normal week of practice interacting with each other, attending meetings, lifting weights, eating meals and so on.

In other words, a typical work week.

Except that by Wednesday afternoon, 18 players were on the COVID-19 list out of a roster of 70 including practice-squad players.

This is the roster as of now. Look at the Covid and IR lists. pic.twitter.com/rfjowF2Okn — John Keim (@john_keim) December 15, 2021

That's more than one-fourth of the entire roster. The defensive line was hit especially hard, with seven on the list. That includes starters Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Matt Ioannidis and Casey Toohill.

Washington is 6-7, currently holding the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. The Eagles are also 6-7. The winner of their game would have a huge advantage for a playoff spot.

Except that Washington coach Ron Rivera has no idea if any of his players on the COVID-19 list will be available Sunday. If they aren't, Washington will have to replace them with a slew of practice-squad players.

The WFT's CB situation w/o Kendall Fuller:



*Benjamin St-Juste & Torry McTyer are on IR

*Danny Johnson is mostly slot

*Darryl Roberts hasn't played a def. snap this yr

*Corn Elder & Troy Apke haven't either

*Jeremy Reaves has played 1 — at FS

*There are no other CBs on prac. sq. pic.twitter.com/rAr5woHolP — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 14, 2021

But Rivera won't know that until Saturday afternoon. If a player is vaccinated, he can return as long as he is asymptomatic and has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

It's believed that two players – Sweat and cornerback Kendall Fuller – aren't vaccinated. If that's the case, they would have to quarantine for at least 10 days before they can return.

"We’re for the most part having to look potentially at guys that we would have to elevate (from the practice squad) and slot them into positions," Rivera said. "It’s on both sides of the ball.

"Other than that, hey, business as usual."

Except it's anything but usual. And it goes well beyond the NFL’s enhanced protocols where Washington is among a handful of teams holding meetings over Zoom, masking in the practice facility and so on.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. At least 100 players have tested positive around the NFL over the previous three days, with a high of 37 on Monday. Before this week, the previous high for positive tests in a day during the regular season was 18.

Cases around the country are skyrocketing, too, and will likely continue with the spread of the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the U.S. went over 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

But Rivera isn't lamenting his situation, even if it could end up costing his team a critical game and thus hurt the Football Team's chances of making the playoffs, with the Eagles benefitting.

"That’s just the way it is," Rivera said. "It’s no different than if you have a couple of high ankle sprains that you’re dealing with, and not having guys available. It’s the same thing, to a degree.

"We just gotta make the best of it, go out and play the best we can, and see what happens."

But what is frustrating to Rivera is that many of his players who have tested positive are asymptomatic. It's like this around the league as well.

The NFL and players association are discussing changes to the protocols to get through the rest of the season. That could include mandatory masking and a requirement for booster shots.

It could also include a quicker return for vaccinated and asymptomatic players who test positive by requiring only one negative test instead of two.

It might not happen soon enough for Washington, or the Cleveland Browns, who have at least 14 positive cases. That includes quarterback Baker Mayfield, along with head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns are still scheduled to play on Saturday. That's why Rivera said he doesn't expect the NFL to postpone the game against the Eagles, either.

"We’ve heard nothing from the league as far as that’s concerned," he said.

So Washington could be stuck with a defensive line filled with practice-squad players, a secondary with players out of position, not to mention the usual accumulation of injuries to key players.

That includes quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who left last week's game with an elbow injury, although he was a full practice participant on Wednesday and is expected to play. He’ll have to because hbackup, Kyle Allen, is on the COVID-19 list.

There's top wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back J.D. McKissic, who are both in the concussion protocol.

Is it fair? Probably not. But it doesn't matter anymore.

The Eagles, or any other team, could have been in this situation just as easily as Washington, or the Browns, or the Los Angeles Rams.

Now it's up to the Eagles to make sure they're not in that situation.

"This week opened a lot of guys’ eyes with a lot of guys (testing positive)," cornerback Darius Slay said.

The Eagles are starting by instituting their own safety protocols. Sirianni said the meeting rooms are spaced out better, and all players are wearing masks inside the building even though those who are vaccinated aren't required to.

"We want to try to put ourselves in an advantage any way we can," quarterback Jalen Hurts said. "You see things going on the league, and in the sports world. A lot of people are getting sick for whatever reason. That’s their business, and I know it happens. But for us we want to control what we can."

In these COVID-19 times, that counts just as much as Xs and Os.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: COVID-19 outbreak is giving Eagles a huge advantage over Washington