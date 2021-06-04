Here's what could be next for Jamison Crowder and Jets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ralph Vacchiano
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamison Crowder runs with the ball in green Jets jersey
Jamison Crowder runs with the ball in green Jets jersey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – There was one good, reliable piece of the Jets’ otherwise miserable offense the last two seasons. Say what you want about Adam Gase, but he knew how to use his slot receiver. And the Jets certainly got their money’s worth out of Jamison Crowder’s prime.

Those days are over, though. And the business side of the NFL moves fast.

Crowder, who’ll turn 28 in two weeks and still figures to have a couple of good NFL years remaining, has been missing from the Jets’ offseason practices, because he’s been “working through some stuff with his contract,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. That’s a nice way of saying the Jets are trying to get him to take what one source said was a “significant” pay cut from his $10 million salary, rather than having to cut him from the team.

If that seems harsh for the player who was the lone bright spot on the Jets’ offense during the Gase Era … well, it probably is. But that’s life in the NFL. He was already paid $18 million to catch 137 passes for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns in 28 games over the last two seasons. The Jets like Crowder and believe he could still be productive. In fact Saleh said that once the contract issues are settled, he “absolutely” still has a place on the team.

But the Jets also drafted his replacement in the second round, when they took speedy receiver Elijah Moore out of Ole Miss. Moore is the future and figures to take half of Crowder’s snaps this season, if not more. So the Jets – even with the $26.5 million in cap space they still have remaining -- just aren’t going to pay Crowder $10 million to play part-time in the final year of his three-year, $28.5 million deal.

They don’t want to cut him outright, though – which they could do, since he has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur still see the 5-9, 177-pounder as a good weapon for their rebuilt passing attack and an important, reliable weapon for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. They have the 6-3 Corey Davis and the 6-3 Denzel Mims on the outside, but the offense they’re running needs versatile players in the slot. Eventually that could be the 5-9, 195-pound Moore. Given the quickness and burst he’s shown this spring, his time is probably coming sooner than later.

But Saleh insisted that “Jamison’s definitely got a role here and we’re excited to have him.” And with good reason. The Jets saw last year how important depth is when they were quickly forced to pick Chris Hogan off the street at receiver and at one point were stuck starting untested players like Jeff Smith and Lawrence Cager at that position.

It’s a lesson Saleh learned last season in San Francisco, too, when it seemed half their team landed on injured reserve early in the season.

So bringing Crowder back makes sense. It’s why the Jets didn’t cut him right after the draft. The only problem is that if all goes well, his role will diminish over time as Moore emerges.

That’s why they want to reset his value, because if he was to get cut and hit the open market this late, he’d be lucky to find a team willing to pay him $3 million for the season. So a resolution makes sense for both sides, even if a pay cut for Crowder feels like a bit of a raw deal.

Recommended Stories

  • Jamison Crowder not at Jets OTAs while “working through” contract matters

    Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was identified early in the offseason as a player the Jets could cut in order to create cap space, but Crowder remains on the roster. He is not with the team at their organized team activities, however, and his contract is the reason for his absence. Head coach Robert Saleh said [more]

  • Jets' Robert Saleh gives injury update on Mekhi Becton, talks Jamison Crowder's absence

    Jets head coach Robert Saleh gave injury updates on Mekhi Becton and Corey Davis, and discussed the absence of Jamison Crowder.

  • Updates on Mekhi Becton's injury, Jamison Crowder's absence from Jets OTAs | NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano provides updates on the severity of Jets OL Mekhi Becton's injury and that WR Jamison Crowder hasn't shown up to OTAs due to contract negotiations. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, joined SNY in 2016 as its NFL Insider. Vacchiano covers the Giants and Jets beats for SNY.tv, co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi ​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Mekhi Becton not practicing due to foot injury

    Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder hasn’t been on the field at OTAs because he’s working through contractual matters and another member of the team’s offense has been out with an injury. Left tackle Mekhi Becton has not been on the field with the rest of the team and head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday [more]

  • Jets' Elijah Moore talks relationship with Corey Davis, becoming more comfortable during OTAs

    The Jets made a number of changes to their wide receiver room this offseason, most notably with the signing of Corey Davis and drafting of Elijah Moore with the 34th overall pick in April.

  • Terry McLaurin feeling “more natural” connection to Ryan Fitzpatrick

    Ryan Fitzpatrick said last month that organized team activities are a “really important” time for him to get to know his teammates on the Washington Football Team and he made specific note of learning the nuances that each receiver brings with him to the field. Terry McLaurin is at the top of the list of [more]

  • Watch Brad Marchand score overtime goal in Bruins' Game 3 win vs. Islanders

    On a night where Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov made so many tremendous saves, it was a shot that he should've stopped that gave the Bruins a 2-1 overtime win in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

  • Bills agree to terms with Gregory Rousseau

    One more first-round pick will soon put pen to paper. The Bills have agreed to terms with defensive end Gregory Rousseau, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. His standard four-year deal includes a total guarantee of $11,367,075. Rousseau was the 30th overall selection in the 2021 draft. He recorded was the 2019 ACC [more]

  • Scott Brooks reacts to Russell Westbrook saying he should stay as Wizards coach

    Russell Westbrook made it clear he wants Scott Brooks back and Brooks believes that says something about Westbrook.

  • Eagles sign draft picks Marlon Tuipulotu, Tarron Jackson, Patrick Johnson

    The Eagles on Friday signed three more of their 2021 draft picks. By Dave Zangaro

  • Column: He helped make Ronald Reagan president. Now he's had it with the Republican Party

    Stu Spencer says President Trump killed the GOP of old and Reagan would have been disgusted with him.

  • Report: Multiple teams remain interested in Geno Atkins

    The Bengals released Geno Atkins on March 19, and he has remained a free agent since. The defensive tackle is coming off a torn rotator cuff that required surgery in January. He has a checkup scheduled in a few weeks with Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Atkins [more]

  • Ford is revealing an all-new compact pickup next week called the Maverick

    The Maverick is the long-rumored little sibling to Ford's F-Series and Ranger trucks. It's expected to cost around $20,000.

  • Hayden Hurst: I’m definitely a man on a mission this year

    Last year, the Ravens traded former first-round pick Hayden Hurst to the Falcons. The deal gave the tight end an opportunity to play a bigger role on an offense. Hurst parlayed that into his most productive season, catching 56 passes for 571 yards with six touchdowns — all career highs. But then the Falcons chose [more]

  • Draymond Green says Wizards must figure out future with Russell Westbrook

    The three-time NBA champion outlined what Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard's first priority should be this offseason.

  • Chiefs cut Kamalei Correa

    After just a month in Kansas City, veteran linebacker Kamalei Correa is on the way out. The Chiefs have released Correa, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The 27-year-old Correa originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2016. Just before the 2018 season he was traded the Titans, and during the [more]

  • Is the quarterback who’ll back up Dak Prescott already on the Dallas Cowboys’ roster?

    Team executives are still searching for veteran candidates to bring in, although that may not happen until training camp or after final cuts.

  • Deion Jones: We haven’t even talked about Julio Jones

    Receiver Julio Jones remains a member of the Falcons for now. New coach Arthur Smith was mum Wednesday about whether he expected Jones to attend next week’s mandatory minicamp. Now that June 2 has arrived, the Falcons could trade Jones before next week. “We have conversations all the time with all of our players,” Smith [more]

  • A travel-safety guide for vaccinated people: How to keep your stress level and infection risk low this summer

    For vaccinated people, it's no longer as critical to maintain social distance while traveling. But a mask can still lower your risk of infection.

  • MLB rumors: Athletics expected to monitor Trevor Story after IL return

    The A's have the worst shortstop OPS in the majors.