Here's what coming to Roku on Friday, including 18 former Quibi shows

L-R: Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lopez, Josh Groban, and Leslie Jordan

Roku continues its charitable mission to give former Quibi series a second chance at life. In the slew of 23 shows arriving to the free streaming service on Friday comes 18 former Quibi shows, including the Emmy-nominated comedy Mapleworth Murders. Other distant, Quibi-laced memories arriving on Roku include Nikki Fre$h, The Andy Cohen Diaries, and the second season of Jennifer Lopez’s “pay-it-forward” show Thanks a Million.

The streamer will surprisingly debut a few new series as well, including Eye Candy, a Josh Groban-hosted show about food that doesn’t look like food; Squeaky Clean, a cleaning competition from Instagram’s patron saint Leslie Jordan; and What Happens in Hollywood, a 10-part docuseries from filmmaker Maria Zenovich about the relationship between views of sex and sexuality and entertainment.

The Quibi acquisition seems to be paying off big time for the streaming service in its battle against titans like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu. Recent data from Nielsen currently places Roku at No. 6 among all streaming outlets, which has to have Quibi rolling in its digital grave. It’s crazy how if you make things actually watchable, people will watch them.

Other former Quibi projects hitting the streamer in the next year include the bizarre Demi Lovato Show with its wide breadth of topics, and the second season of Kevin Hart’s show Die Hart (which also received a few Emmy noms this year). Extending its charity beyond Quibi, the next piece of orphaned entertainment Roku is picking up is NBC’s cancelled musical comedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which will receive a holiday film on the streamer.

Here’s everything arriving to Roku on Friday:

&Music

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Benedict Men

Elba vs. Block

Eye Candy

Fierce Queens

Floored

Gone Mental With Lior

Mapleworth Murders

Memory Hole

Nice One!

Nikki Fre$h

Run This City

The Sauce

Sex Next Door

Singled Out

Skrrt with Offset

Squeaky Clean

The Stranger

Survive

Thanks a Million (Season 2)

What Happens in Hollywood

Wireless