Here's how the Colts can clinch a playoff berth
The Indianapolis Colts took another significant step to an unlikely playoff berth with Saturday's 22-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, improving to 9-6 after a 0-3 start.
They can't clinch a playoff berth this weekend but the road is clear at 97% according to fivethirtyeight.com's NFL playoff odds.
The Colts clinch a playoff berth if they beat Las Vegas.
If the Colts lose to Las Vegas and Jacksonville, their odds plummet to 26%, according to fivethirtyeight.com.
Here is how the Colts won't make the playoffs if they lose to Las Vegas and beat Jacksonville:
>> Las Vegas beats the L.A. Chargers
>> Cincinnati beats Kansas City or Cleveland
>> Buffalo beats Atlanta and the New York Jets
>> Baltimore beats the L.A. Rams and Pittsburgh
>> New England beats Jacksonville and Miami
That's nine games that need to break against the Colts.
AFC PLAYOFF SEEDING
1. Kansas City 11-4
2. Tennessee 10-5
3. Cincinnati 9-6
4. Buffalo 9-6
5. Indianapolis 9-6
6. New England 9-6
7. Baltimore 8-7
8. L.A. Chargers 8-7
9. Las Vegas 8-7
10. Pittsburgh 7-7-1
11. Miami 7-7
12. Cleveland 7-8
13. Denver 7-8
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Here's how Indianapolis can clinch a playoff berth