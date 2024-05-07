Here's how college hockey coaches feel about potential rules changes

May 6—GRAND FORKS — The NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee received feedback from the country's coaches at the American Hockey Coaches Association meetings last week in Naples, Fla.

The Committee also has data from a survey coaches filled out.

When the Committee, chaired by UND deputy athletic director Erik Martinson, meets later this month in Indianapolis to determine which rules should change ahead of the 2024-25 season, they'll have plenty of data.

Here are the potential rules changes that appear to have the most support:

Officials are only allowed to use video review to call a penalty when a major is being considered.

The officials have two options: call a major or call a minor.

There is support to add a third: remove the penalty altogether if they determine there was none.

If you score a goal during a delayed penalty, you still get the ensuing power play in college hockey.

In other levels of hockey, the power play is wiped out.

There's a movement for college hockey to follow other levels of hockey and wipe out the ensuing power play.

The coaches weren't unanimous on this one — some liked the big swings and the additional offense — but there appears to be enough support for a change.

In college hockey, once the whistle blows, the play is dead.

This rule has, at times, taken away potential goals. If a player is in the process of shooting the puck into the net when the whistle goes, it's no goal.

But there's support to amend that rule and mirror the NHL's, where officials can use their discretion to determine whether the whistle affected the play. This would give referees leeway to allow goals that come slightly after a whistle blows.

It appears college hockey is headed back to the old faceoff procedure, where the center will be tossed out of the dot for a faceoff violation. A winger will then have to take the draw.

A few years ago, the Rules Committee attempted to speed up the game by leaving the center in, but it did not achieve that goal. Centers began cheating more, which led to violations and delays.

If it returns to the old procedure, a winger will take a draw after a violation by the center — except in a no-change situation like after an icing call. That part is designed to prevent teams from having wingers come in and purposely get tossed to allow a few more seconds of rest after an icing.

There was consensus support from NCAA coaches to allow challenges for missed game stoppages in the offensive zone preceding goals.

For example, a coach could challenge a goal if officials missed a puck hitting the netting above the end boards.

Under the current system, there's no reason not to challenge an overtime goal.

The penalty for getting it wrong — the loss of a timeout or a two-minute minor penalty — is inconsequential if the game is over.

Instead of waiting for the inevitable challenge, there's support for automatically reviewing and clearing overtime goals to speed up the process.

It's unclear what direction the Committee will go when it comes to playing the puck with a high stick.

There are three options:

1. To allow anything shoulder height or below.

2. To allow anything shoulder height or below in regular game action and four feet or below on goals.

3. To allow any height in any circumstance. There is some concern with player safety and how teams may try to defend this one. Others consider it a skill play.

There were a few rule considerations that did not gain widespread support.

Among them:

1. Coaches were not in favor of minor penalties for all unsuccessful challenges. In the current system, coaches have their timeout removed for an unsuccessful challenge. If their team has no timeout left, they're penalized.

2. There was not a big movement to allow technology on the bench.

3. Coaches did not seem to be in favor of eliminating a team's extra timeout for overtime periods.

* Coaches preferred that neck protection remain "recommended" instead of "required."