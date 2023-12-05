Here's how to follow the Cocoa Tigers football team at state

You can follow the Cocoa High Tigers in the FHSAA Class 2S football championship on Friday in more than one way. Here is a glance:

Follow Cocoa FHSAA football final online at 321preps.com

FLORIDA TODAY will have the game covered from every angle, including live. Follow 321preps.com blogging during the game, with constant updates of the score and situation. There will be video, photos and plenty of stories to bring you the action.

Go to the game in Tallahassee

Cocoa faces Bradford at 8 p.m. Friday in Tallahassee on the campus of Florida A&M. Tickets to see the game at Bragg Memorial Stadium are $20 at the stadium or $17 online in advance.

The cost for parking is included in the ticket. Note the bag policy from the FHSAA.

Here is a schedule of all the FHSAA finals, in case one game isn't enough for you.

Watch on Bally Sports TV

Local fans can watch the game on Spectrum cable.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Primer for Cocoa High Tigers football in FHSAA Class 2S state final