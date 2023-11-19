Here's what coach Phil Martelli Jr. said after Bryant basketball's stunning win at FAU

Phil Martelli Jr. flashed back to an occasion 366 nights ago prior to Saturday’s tip at Florida Atlantic.

He was the associate head coach at Bryant University then, a year from the whirlwind that saw him officially ascend to the top men’s basketball job this week. The Owls had yet to transform into the surprise Final Four qualifiers they became a few months later in March. The Bulldogs – who went on to win at Syracuse barely a week later – were competitive in that game until the last couple minutes before fading to defeat.

There was no melting away late this time in Boca Raton. Bryant stunned the college basketball world with a 61-52 victory against the nation’s No. 10 team, its first over a ranked opponent in program history. The Bulldogs crashed the party in front of a sellout road crowd as 24.5-point underdogs – Florida Atlantic became the largest favorite to lose a game outright early in this 2023-24 season.

“If we play to our standard and they score, so be it,” Martelli said by phone late Saturday night. “If we play to our standard and we don’t score, so be it. But I knew.

“If we played the majority of possessions to the standard we set offensively and defensively, I said with four minutes to go it’s going to be a game. And they believed that. They played with a swagger and confidence we’ve been trying to find.”

Bryant was coming off a 95-79 loss at Boston University. The Bulldogs allowed 1.29 points per possession to the Terriers – that number crashed to just 0.72 points per possession against one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. Martelli’s group stymied a team that knocked off Memphis, Tennessee and Kansas State in last year’s NCAA Tournament before losing by an eyelash to San Diego State in the national semifinals.

“Was anybody afraid of Nick Boyd or Johnell Davis or Alijah Martin or Vlad Goldin? And they said, ‘No,’” Martelli said, referencing his pregame remarks. “They did an unbelievable thing. Good for them. But they’re the same guys that they were 366 days ago – and we were toe-to-toe with them.

“I think that resonated. I think that carried. And we’ve got gamers.”

Sherif Gross-Bullock closed with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Earl Timberlake added 13 points, 12 boards and five assists. Daniel Rivera chipped in 12 points and Rafael Pinzon added 10 off the bench as Bryant limited the Owls to an icy 26.2% from the field and 5-for-30 from 3-point range.

“I felt more confident against Rutgers and FAU than I did against any of these other teams,” Martelli said. “Because I know we have guys who are going to show. They can rise to the occasion.”

Martelli was searching for answers after the defeat against BU. The Bulldogs stayed at a hotel near Logan Airport ahead of their flight to Florida on Friday. They held an impromptu team meeting – Martelli isn’t a big believer in an organized airing of grievances – and reserve guard Todd Rochelle was among the most profound in terms of how Bryant could bury its 1-3 start.

“I was so dejected after Thursday, because I didn’t know why,” Martelli said. “Why all of a sudden can we not stop Boston U, who’s been struggling to score.”

The solution eventually arrived against a team that went 35-4 last season and had won 19 straight at home. That streak included the 85-74 triumph over the Bulldogs, who have since seen head coach Jared Grasso resign and Martelli replace him on a long-term contract. Both of those announcements came earlier in the week, and a first Division I victory for Martelli arrived to cap an event-filled few days.

“The plan was to come win the game,” Martelli said. “I haven’t had time to process that piece of it and never had time to think about what that would look like. I’m just happy our guys got to experience that and feel that.

“But at the same time, this cannot be the highlight of our season. It can be a highlight, but it can’t be the highlight. We need to keep building on that.”

