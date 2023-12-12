Here's how new Clemson football assistants Matt Luke, Chris Rumph will boost the program

As new Clemson assistant football coaches Matt Luke and Chris Rumph get acquainted with their new digs and new players this week, there’s a renewed sense of optimism surrounding the program and where it’s expected to be headed sooner than later.

The general consensus is easy: up.

Despite an 8-4 record and a 19th consecutive bowl trip, the Tigers hadn’t absorbed four regular-season losses since 2010, so the 2023 season will be logged as a disappointment in the eyes of most Clemson fans.

But with coach Dabo Swinney parting ways with offensive line coach Thomas Austin and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and moving quickly to replace them with Luke and Rumph, respectively, there are some solid reasons for optimism.

Among them:

Matt Luke and Chris Rumph are long on experience

The offensive line was a shortcoming for the Tigers, which led to Swinney’s decision to bring Luke aboard. It was at least a mild surprise given that the last time we heard something from Luke he was walking away from a successful program at Georgia to spend more time with family.

Apparently Swinney is pretty good pitchman.

“He told me he probably wouldn’t have gotten back in coaching if it hadn’t been this job,” Swinney said. “The timing was right for me. The timing was right for him.”

Luke, in addition to being head coach at Ole Miss from 2017-2019, has been on the staffs of coaches such as David Cutcliffe, Ed Orgeon, Phillip Fulmer, Hugh Freeze and Kirby Smart.

Rumph, too, boasts an impressive resume with a long list of “who’s who” connections, including working for such coaches as Nick Saban, Charlie Strong, Jim McElwain and Jeremy Pruitt.

Rumph most recently had stints as with the NFL’s Texans, Bears and Vikings and his pro experience should pair well with former NFL standout and assistant Nick Eason, the Tigers’ defensive line coach.

Matt Luke, Chris Rumph know -- and develop -- talent

Both Luke and Rumph are outstanding recruiters, which melds perfectly with Swinney’s longstanding streak of landing highly regarded recruiting classes.

Both also are intimately familiar with the state and the region.

Luke, a native of Gulfport, Mississippi, has recruited throughout the Southeast and served as recruiting coordinator at Tennessee. Most recently he recruited for Georgia, where he helped mold four NFL draft picks in two years.

“He is very familiar with our footprint in recruiting,” Swinney said.

While an assistant at Clemson for several years, Rumph mentored two of the best defensive ends in program history – Gaines Adams and Da’Quan Bowers.

Rumph, meanwhile, is a native of St. Matthews and spent many a season recruiting while an assistant at South Carolina, his alma mater, as well as Clemson, Alabama, Texas, Florida and Tennessee.

“We’ve had them out (on the road) already and they’ve hit the ground running,” Swinney said.

Matt Luke, Chris Rumph are 'good fits' with Swinney, Tigers

Swinney has known Luke “for a long time,” he said, which explains why he contacted the former All-SEC offensive lineman to gauge his potential interest in returning to the coaching ranks.

“I just reached out to kind of kick his tires and see if he was interested,” Swinney said.

Luke kicked back.

“He was ready,” Swinney said.

Swinney goes back even farther with Rumph. Rumph and Swinney were both on the Clemson staff as assistants under Tommy Bowden and Rumph remained with the Tigers for two seasons as defensive ends coach after Swinney replaced Bowden.

Swinney then left for Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win back-to-back national titles.

“He’s been in some of the best programs in the country,” Swinney said. “And for the last several years he’s been coaching pro football.”

One of Rumph’s sons, Chris Rumph II, grew up with the Swinney’s three boys and now plays for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

“I tried to hire him back in 2017,” Swinney said. “But the timing wasn’t right for him. This was the right time and he’s super excited.”

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football: How Matt Luke, Chris Rumph will boost the program