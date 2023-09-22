Here's a Cincinnati football roster breakdown ahead of Big 12 matchup with Oklahoma

It’s Oklahoma week in Clifton as the University of Cincinnati sets sail towards Big 12 conference play with a 2-1 record. A city looking to bounce back from a less-than-ideal weekend in sports, the Cincinnati Bearcats football team will look to answer questions imposed in last Saturday’s 31-24 loss to Miami University.

Cincinnati and the Oklahoma Sooners don’t have the most intricately intertwined history, as it’s been 13 years since the two have met on the football field, so a lack of familiarity is sure to be the case in Cincinnati’s inaugural Big 12 game. Oklahoma is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll’s No. 16 team and will look to jump even higher up the board after leaving Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff match this Saturday.

So how might Oklahoma look at UC’s roster and what it’s done so far this year?

Quarterback Emory Jones

In three career stars in Cincinnati, Jones throws a 66.3 percent completion percentage (55-83) and has completed seven touchdowns, three interceptions. He threw for 345 yards in the season opener against Eastern Kentucky, 125 in the win at Pitt, and 265 against Miami. Cincinnati has scored over 24 points in all three contests, and Jones has been at the heart of the Bearcats’ offensive successes.

Jones’ legs have been active, too.

The six-foot three-inch dual threat quarterback has 40 rushing attempts in three games, garnering 144 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the team in rushing touchdowns, is second in rushing yards.

Despite what’s been an overall positive start to life in Cincinnati, an in-the-endzone interception in overtime from Jones sealed Cincinnati’s first loss to Miami in over 16 years.

Prior to Cincinnati, Jones spent time at the University of Florida and Arizona State University before turning into a sixth-year Bearcat. In years past numerous NFL mock drafts have had the Georgia native slated to be a first-round selection during his time with the Gators. Jones even competed against the Sooners in the 2020 Cotton Bowl with Florida. In the game, Jones, who was the behind Kyle Trask at QB, completed eight of 16 passes for 86 yards in the air and rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown in Oklahoma's 55-20.

Offensive weaponry

There was another current Bearcat on Florida’s sideline in the 2020 Cotton Bowl.

Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson, a true freshman at the time, caught one pass for 12 yards in the loss to OU in Arlington, Texas. Henderson spent two more years with the Gators, even being their leader in receptions in 2022, before transferring to Cincinnati this season. Henderson in 2023 already boasts 299 receiving yards in three games and caught a touchdown in week one against EKU. Henderson is averaging 14.9 yards per catch on just 20 catches, his reception total and yard total leading the Bearcats this season.

Cincinnati fields two more receivers with 140-plus receiving yards this season: Braden Smith (168 yds, 2 TD, 16.8 YPC), and Dee Wiggins (142-1-20.3). The trio of Henderson, Smith, and Wiggins make up for 37 of Cincinnati’s 60 completions this season and 609 of 858 receiving yards.

On the ground, outside of Jones’ 144 yards, former LSU running back and Cincinnati native Corey Kiner leads UC with 289 yards on 47 carries. His two touchdowns are the only two from Cincinnati running back room and his 6.1 yards per carry is a Bearcats best for any player with more than five touches. Ryan Montgomery is Cincinnati’s third and final 100-plus yard runner (121) on the third most attempts (27) and just under five YPC.

Cincinnati has 143 rush attempts to its 88 pass attempts and is second in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game with 239.3 yards.

In the defensive trenches

Cincinnati is home to the Big 12’s only AP preseason All-American member, interior defensive lineman Dontay Corleone.

Corleone was named to over seven different preseason All-American and trophy watch lists including the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the Chuck Bednarik Award. Corleone earned first-team All-AAC, third-team All-American, and College Football News Freshman All-American in 2022.

This season Corleone has amounted seven total tackles, three solo and four assisted, and a sack.

Corleone makes up part of a talented, athletic defensive front featuring Malik Vann, Eric Phillips, and Jowon Briggs. The quartet of lineman have 6.5 sacks across them and have held opposing teams to 125 rushing yards against EKU, 83 yards in Pittsburgh, and 121 yards versus Miami. Against Miami, though, Briggs recognized the visitors ability to read Cincinnati’s pressure and plans on working on corrections.

In the air is where Miami excelled most, though.

Cincinnati’s defensive backs

Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert completed 12 passes for 237 yards last Saturday as the RedHawks put up 31 points against the Bearcats. Gabbert averaged 11.9 yards per completion for three touchdowns in the air. On numerous occasions Gabbert was able to find a receiver down field for either a heavy yards-after-catch ball or a more-often-than-ideal pass interference for yardage.

At the heart of Cincinnati’s secondary defense are safety Bryon Threats, corner Justin Harris, and STAR Deshawn Pace. Threats has caught two interceptions, sacked once, and has 15 tackles this season. Pace, one of Cincinnati’s veterans and most versatile players, flies everywhere along the defense and has garnered seven solo tackles, 14 total, and half a sack.

Cincinnati’s linebacker room featuring Dion Hunter, Trevor Adams, Dorian Jones, Daniel Grzesiak, and Jack Dingle make for an impressive roster of linebackers and round out a defense with high hopes in 2023.

Oklahoma, though, leads the Big 12 in passing yards per game with 361 and in total passing yards with 1,083.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Here's a Cincinnati football roster breakdown ahead of Oklahoma