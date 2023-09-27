Here's how the Cincinnati Bearcats can win their Big 12 road opener at BYU

In their shortest week of the season, Coach Scott Satterfield's University of Cincinnati Bearcats will fly across two time zones to square off with BYU in their Big 12 road opener Friday night.

By air, it's a bit less than four hours, but forget about time zones, UC's concerned about the endzone. The No. 14-ranked Oklahoma Sooners kept the Bearcats without a touchdown last Saturday. UC hasn't scored in over 64 minutes and 15 possessions.

"We're moving the football, we're actually in the top 20 in the country in yards (No. 14, 488 ypg)," Satterfield said. "We're running it good. We just need to get the points, that's the name of the game."

It will be BYU's Big 12 home opener

BYU started with a non-conference 14-0 win over Sam Houston State (Bearkats) and a 41-16 win over Southern Utah. Those two teams are a combined 1-7. In week three they came from down 10 in the third quarter to defeat Arkansas in Fayetteville, 38-31 before losing at Kansas last Saturday, 38-27.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake on the Bearcats

"I watched them going toe-to-toe against a ranked Oklahoma team," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said of UC. "I think they can see the same thing with us, going toe-to-toe against a Kansas team who is now ranked."

Like most, Sitake recognized UC's defensive line which is often double and triple-teamed to stop redshirt sophomore Dontay Corleone and senior Jowon Briggs. Both are on a plethora of award watch lists.

"You talk about Corleone, he's a presence on the line of scrimmage," Sitake said. "For us, it's being assignment-sound and making sure we're blocking the right people. The physical presence of that front seven is going to be a tough match-up."

Satterfield and Slovis met last year

Satterfield's crew defeated Pitt 24-10 last year at Louisville. The Panthers quarterback was current BYU slinger Kedon Slovis. Current UC defensive coordinator Bryan Brown's defense held Slovis to 16-for-29 passing for 158 yards and two interceptions. They also sacked him twice.

Like UC quarterback Emory Jones, he's on his third school.

"He throws a really good ball, a catchable ball," Satterfield said. "You're probably not going to rattle him with anything you're doing defensively. They're wanting to get the running game going a little bit more because that would certainly help Slovis."

Slovis threw for 357 yards on 51 passes last week at Kansas for two touchdowns but was also picked off twice and sacked three times.

Three keys to victory for Cincinnati

1. Start and finish the game

LaVell Edwards Stadium should be 63,470 strong Friday night in front of a national ESPN audience. Much like they did at Pitt, UC can eliminate the noise with big offensive scoring plays. At the same time, the game is four quarters long and the Cougars will claw 'til the end. Just ask ex-coach Tommy Tuberville whose 2015 team led 24-17 after three quarters, then couldn't finish as BYU blitzed them for 21 straight points and a 38-24 win.

2. Continue frustrating the ground game

Kalani Sitake was a fullback and is not pleased that the Cougars rushed for all of nine yards vs. Kansas. They only ran for 46 in the Arkansas win, 77 vs. Southern Utah and 112 vs. Sam Houston. Though Slovis has had a pair of 300-plus games, it helps if a team becomes one-dimensional.

3. Convert red zone opportunities

This is obvious. Since Emory Jones had a 17-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter vs. Miami University, the Bearcats have seen an invisible barrier around the endzone. They've had back-to-back Nippert losses for the first time since Luke Fickell's opening season in 2017.

"It comes down to just a few plays," Satterfield said. "We're not going to wholesale change anything. There's plays to be made out there. All 11 have to be playing as one. You can't have one guy not doing his job because it's going to throw the whole thing off. We've got good plays and good players. We've got to go execute."

Players to watch

The 6-3, 215-pound Slovis is a veteran like Jones and is capable of big games having thrown for 400 yards or more five times as a USC Trojan before Pitt last year.

Defensively, 6-3, 235-pound Ben Bywater is fourth in the Big 12 with tackles at 33, averaging a little over eight per game. He's had one sack.

For UC it will be interesting to see how Deshawn Pace performs after missing the Oklahoma game for a violation of team rules. His former Colerain teammate Ken Willis was admirable at the "star" position but there's something about a player named Pace with a chip on his shoulder.

"He didn't get an opportunity to play, he obviously wants to play," Satterfield said. "He's hurt because we didn't win. He's very determined. I hope he has a great game on Friday. There's another guy that can run and cause havoc. We're going to need that for sure."

Final prediction

As I mentioned in late August when I thought UC could get to six wins, this is a winnable game. However, if the offense continues to struggle to score touchdowns, road wins become more difficult. Especially when you've gone 1,650 miles with one less day of practice. A victory would heal a lot of wounds but may not be easy in a Mountain Time frenzied atmosphere.

BYU 20, CINCINNATI 17

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats football vs BYU Cougars Big 12 preview, prediction