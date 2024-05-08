Here's the Chicago Sky's regular season schedule for the 2024 season
The Chicago Sky are grabbing a lot of attention now that their rebuild is shaping up to produce an exciting team.
The Sky drafted 6-foot-7 South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso, who led the Gamecocks to a National Title this spring, with the No. 3 pick in the draft. They followed that up with the 2022 LSU National Championship team leader, Angel Reese, with the No. 7 pick in the draft.
Moreover, they just finished their preseason slate on Wednesday, defeating the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena, 101-53. Marina Mabrey led the way with 20 points, while Dana Evans trailed right behind her with 19 points. Reese finished with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.
With the Sky's preseason slate over, here's a look into their regular season schedule for the 2024 season. (All times are set for Central Standard Time.)
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
Stream/TV
5/15
7 p.m.
5/18
@ Dallas Wings
7 p.m.
NBA TV
5/23
@ New York Liberty
6 p.m.
Prime Video
5/25
7 p.m.
CBSSN
5/28
7 p.m.
5/30
7 p.m.
6/1
12 p.m.
NBA TV
6/4
vs New York Liberty
7 p.m.
NBA TV
6/6
6 p.m.
Prime Video
6/8
4 p.m.
NBA TV
6/12
vs Connecticut Sun
7 p.m.
6/14
@ Washington Mystics
6:30 p.m.
ION
6/16
@ Indiana Fever
11 a.m.
CBS
6/20
vs Dallas Wings
11 a.m.
6/23
vs Indiana Fever
5 p.m.
NBA TV
6/27
6 p.m.
Prime Video
6/30
2 p.m.
ESPN3
7/2
@ Atlanta Dream
6 p.m.
CBSSN
7/5
@ Seattle Storm
9 p.m.
ION
7/7
@ Seattle Storm
5 p.m.
7/10
vs Atlanta Dream
11 a.m.
7/11
@ New York Liberty
6 p.m.
Prime Video
7/13
vs New York Liberty
12 p.m.
ABC
7/16
@ Las Vegas Aces
9 p.m.
Prime Video
8/15
7 p.m.
Prime Video
8/17
@ Los Angeles Sparks
4 p.m.
8/18
@ Phoenix Mercury
8 p.m.
8/23
@ Connecticut Sun
6:30 p.m.
ION
8/25
vs Las Vegas Aces
11 a.m.
CBS
8/28
vs Washington Mystics
7 p.m.
8/30
vs Indiana Fever
6:30 p.m.
ION
9/1
@ Minnesota Lynx
2 p.m.
9/3
@ Las Vegas Aces
9 p.m.
9/6
vs Los Angeles Sparks
8:30 p.m.
ION
9/8
vs Dallas Wings
5 p.m.
9/11
vs Washington Mystics
7 p.m.
9/13
@ Minnesota Lynx
6:30 p.m.
ION
9/15
vs Phoenix Mercury
5 p.m.
9/17
@ Atlanta Dream
6:30 p.m.
9/19
@ Connecticut Sun
6 p.m.